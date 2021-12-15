Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Clancy, Cleen, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

Clancy, Patrick Joseph (P. J.) Cleen, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Plunkett Home, Boyle (former Dublin Taxi) December 12th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, and previously in the loving and devoted care of the staff at Plunkett Home, following a prolonged illness, borne with dignity and patience. Predeceased by his parents Edward (Ned) and Kathleen and brother Michael. P.J will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Francis and John, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Emily and Ann, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, partners, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna on Wednesday (December 15th) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.

Patrick Brennan, Newcastle, Co. Dublin and formerly of Leam, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

December 12th 2021; Peacefully in the tender care of The Peamount Hospital, Dublin.Predeceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Annie, his brother John and his niece Mary. Patrick will be very sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sister Mary, his sister-in-law Rose, his nieces Carmel, Alison and Valerie, his nephews Kieron and Kevin, extended family and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday (December 16th) to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Patrick’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie

Patricia Edward Jones (née Murnane), Belturbet, Cavan

Patricia Edward Jones (née Murnane), Dorset, England, died peacefully on December 13th 2021. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, brothers Tommy, Pat, Billy, Francis, sisters Kathleen, May and Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Peggy Gray and Monica Simpson. Funeral will take place in Dorset, England.

Catherine O'Connor (née Dolan), Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan

At her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Sean daughter-in-law Harriet, grandchildren Dylan and Alanna, daughter Joanne, sisters Anne, Josephine, brother Hugh Joe and sister of the late Pat Dolan, Dungarvan Co. Waterford, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. house strictly private at all times.

Catherine's remains will repose at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 6pm until 7pm on Wednesday, 15th December. Those who wish to call to the funeral home are asked to obey Government and HSE advice with no hugs or handshakes, masks to be worn, and social distancing to be observed. The family would like to express their appreciation for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Her remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Thursday for 11am Mass of the Resurrection. Following Mass the cortege will travel, passing her late residence and on to Lakeland Crematorium for cremation at 1pm. House strictly private at all times

May they all Rest in Peace.