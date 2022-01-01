Leitrim deaths - Saturday, January 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan



James Maguire , Chapel Road, Arva, Co. Cavan, December 30th, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Enda , Seamus, Gráinne Murphy and Aoife, Son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Sharon and Aoife’s partner Adam, adored grandchildren Emma, Leah, Jake, Grace, brother Vincent and his sisters Helen Clarke, Alice Donohoe, Tess Maguire and Ann Mc Donald (England), his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm, removal on Monday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery

Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Cavan



Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan.Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents Terence and Mary, his sisters Vera, Annie and Josie. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret (USA), his brother Tommy (Bristol), nieces, nephews, relations, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Monday, 3rd January 2022, in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin at 11am, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Felix's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/4p0PGoS70ZU

Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Glencar, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, Friday the 31st of December 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Curneen. Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers Gerard, Ned and Hugh, his sister Mary, sister-in-law Bridie and all his nieces and nephews as well as his extended family and many friends. Removal to St. Osnat’s Church Glencar on Sunday evening the 2nd of January to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines with regard to handshaking and the wearing of masks.

Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Leitrim



Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 21st December 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Paul (Hickman), daughter-in-law Breda (Kilkenny, Kinlough), his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all his relatives in the UK. Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday evening 31st Dec from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday 1st Jan to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 1pm. To view the service please log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on webcam/live feed, enter password as follows - Lakelandsfuneral2021

May they all Rest in Peace