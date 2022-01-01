Search

01 Jan 2022

Leitrim deaths - Saturday, January 1, 2022

Deaths in Leitrim

Deaths in Leitrim.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan

James Maguire , Chapel Road, Arva, Co. Cavan, December 30th, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Enda , Seamus, Gráinne Murphy and Aoife, Son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Sharon and Aoife’s partner Adam, adored grandchildren Emma, Leah, Jake, Grace, brother Vincent and his sisters Helen Clarke, Alice Donohoe, Tess Maguire and Ann Mc Donald (England), his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm, removal on Monday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery

Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Cavan

Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan.Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents Terence and Mary, his sisters Vera, Annie and Josie. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret (USA), his brother Tommy (Bristol), nieces, nephews, relations, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Monday, 3rd January 2022, in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin at 11am, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Felix's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/4p0PGoS70ZU

Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, Friday the 31st of December 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Curneen. Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers Gerard, Ned and Hugh, his sister Mary, sister-in-law Bridie and all his nieces and nephews as well as his extended family and many friends. Removal to St. Osnat’s Church Glencar on Sunday evening the 2nd of January to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines with regard to handshaking and the wearing of masks.

Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Leitrim

Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 21st December 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Paul (Hickman), daughter-in-law Breda (Kilkenny, Kinlough), his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all his relatives in the UK. Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday evening 31st Dec from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday 1st Jan to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 1pm. To view the service please log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on webcam/live feed, enter password as follows - Lakelandsfuneral2021

May they all Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media