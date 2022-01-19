Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa Mercier (née Leyden) Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

Mercier - née Leyden, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Northwest Hospice, Teresa, beloved wife of Gabriel and proud Mum of Joseph. Sadly missed by her brother Pat, sisters Mary, Kathleen and the late Anne, brothers-in-law Michael, Padraig and Ian, sister-in-law Maria, godson Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives in Ireland and France, former teaching colleagues at St. Clare’s Comprehensive School Manorhamilton.

Removal on Friday from Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please. Covid 19 restrictions apply at all times.

Elizabeth (Betty) Rhatigan, Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Strokestown, Roscommon

In memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Rhatigan Hill Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloonakilla, Strokestown Co Roscommon. Elizabeth passed away peacefully in Sligo University Hospital after a short illness on the 17th of January 2022. A daughter of Ellen Kate and John Rhatigan, a dear sister of Anthony Rhatigan and Patricia Kelly. A sister-in-law to Sheamus Kelly and Vera Rhatigan. A godmother to Enda Kelly and Niamh Rhatigan, Geraldine McGann. An aunt to Enda & Shane Kelly, Niamh Rhatigan. Her cousins are Anthony, Geraldine, PJ, and David McGann. Her great neighbours and special friends Margaret & Sheamus, John & Marian Baxter and nurses Mary & Catherine Prior extended friends in Mohill and Cloonakilla. Enda's wife Caroline, Shane's girlfriend Siubhán and Niamh's boyfriend Patrick. She lived a great and happy life to the end. We will all miss you. House private please.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Wednesday 19th of January 2022 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. Elizabeth's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Liam Egan Cloontagh / Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford

Liam died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Rd, Longford, on January 18th, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents James and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters Pat, Joe, James, Peggie Curtin, Beatrice O'Neill. Liam will always be remembered with love his family, sister Kathleen McAvey, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Thursday 20th from 6 o'clock concluding with prayers at 7.30. Funeral cortege will arrive to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, on Friday 21st for funeral mass at 12 o'clock, followed with burial in the local Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Teresa Fallon (née Reynolds), Rooskey, Roscommon / Rooskey, Leitrim

Fallon, Teresa, January 16th 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of staff of Med. 2 and Med 1 in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in her 97th year. Sadly missed by sons Donal, Seán, Ciaran, Brendan and Aidan, daughters Maeve (Whelan) and Fionnuala (McGivney), sister Monica Sherlock, sister-in-law Patty (Hanley), brothers-in-law Martie and Leo (USA), daughters in law Eleanor, Terry, Patty, Anne, and Fiona sons in law Paul and Tom, 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ruskey Wednesday, 19th January, 2.00.pm. followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola. You can view Teresa's funeral Mass on https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/

Francis Joseph Canning, Ballyphilip, Whites Cross, Cork / Leitrim

Canning (Ballyphilip, Whites Cross, Cork): On January 16th, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Mercy University Hospital FRANCIS JOSEPH (late of Mohill, Co. Leitrim), beloved husband of Imelda (née Allen). Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother, his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday (January 19th ) in St. Michael’s Church, Upper Glanmire. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully. Please leave your personal message for Francis Joseph’s family on www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to The Cardiac Unit, The Mercy University Hospital.

Celia Hoey (née Beirne), Cloonfad, formerly of Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon

Peacefully, in the loving care of her daughter Tina and son in law Thomas. Predeceased by her husband Christy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Barry, Padraig and Kevin, daughter in law Pamela, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaigh, John, Tristan and Regan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 19th January, at 12 noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed at www.churchtv.ie/rooskey. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Rogers Funeral Directors.

Christina Flynn, Cartron, Lough Allen, Arigna, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Christina Flynn, “Lake Breeze”, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Saturday, 15th January 2022. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband John T, son Gerard, infant daughter and sister Molly. Christina will be sadly missed by her sons Seán, Raymond, Noel, Gregory and Adrian, daughter Mairéad, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (January 19th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on Kilronan Parish Facebook Page.

Maura Dolan, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her parent's Paddy and Bridie, Cloonslanor, brother Buddy, sister-in-law Eileen and brother-in-law Jackie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister Teresa, brother John P., sister-in-law Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of her nephew Brian and his wife Anna, Cloonslanor, on Wednesday, January 19th, from 4pm until 8pm. Walk through only please. Removal on Thursday, January 20th, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Patricia Carroll (née McGovern), Drum, Boyle, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Church St. Strokestown. In the loving care of all the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews and nieces (all in the USA), relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Wednesday, January 19th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Those wishing to view Patricia's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/

May they all Rest in Peace.