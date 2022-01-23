Leitrim deaths - Sunday, January 23, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Kelly (née Dolan), Cloonfinish, Swinford, Mayo/ Corlough, Cavan



Mary Kelly (nee Dolan) Cloonfinish, Swinford, Co. Mayo and formerly of Corlough, Co. Cavan - in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Mayo Hospice, Castlebar. Predeceased by her husband Kevin. Deeply regretted by her sister Nonie (USA) and brother Patrick Dolan, sons Michael, Kevin and daughter Dawn, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law, Evelyn, Jacqueline, her 11 adored grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Sunday to Church of All Saints, Killasser for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilconduff Cemetery, Swinford. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-all-saints . Please adhere to current guidelines and restrictions with Covid 19 regarding funerals.

Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



Marian Griffin, nee Dunleavy, Clooncumber, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, January 21th 2022, suddenly, at her home. House private to family and friends, please. Funeral arrangements later.

Brendan Drury, Mullaghroe, Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Brendan Drury, Denton, Manchester and formerly of Mullaghroe, Gurteen, Co. Sligo and Knocknashee, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, January 12th 2022; Peacefully, in Manchester. Predeceased by his parents Brian and Louise Drury (Mullaghroe) and his brother Tommy (Wales). Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Audrey, son Gary, son-in-law Pete, daughter-in-law Clare, sisters Kathleen McDermottroe (Ballinafad), Teresa Jurczyk (New Jersey), Mary Finn (Mahanagh and Manchester), Gerty O’Byrne (Elphin), brother Joseph Drury (Mullaghroe), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Brendan’s Funeral will take place in Manchester at a later date.

Kathleen (Kay) McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Malahide, Dublin / Leitrim



McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Kathleen (Kay), Malahide and formerly of Co. Leitrim, 14th January 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital and cared for by the staff in Care Choice Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Jarlath. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Jane and Susan, sons-in-law Steve and Robin, grandchildren James, Laura and Joshua, sisters Maureen and Rois, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, 24th January, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Tuesday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. A live stream of Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

May they all Rest in Peace