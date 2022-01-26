Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 26, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marion Sweeney (née Heeran) 'Thorndale', Aghadark, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Brian and her brothers Padraig & Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sons Vincent, Noel, Brendan, and Dermot, daughter Anne, daughters-in-law Nonie, Brenda and Marie, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Laura, Marc, Aoife, Louise, Emma, Liam, Bernard, Caroline, Brian & Grace, great-grandchildren Claudia & Christian, brothers-in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. House Strictly Private At All Times Please

Removal from her residence on Thursday evening 27th January arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 28th January at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Marion’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore, Please continue to comply with Covid-19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings.

Patrick Dalton Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford

Patrick, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Co.Longford. 3rd January 2022. Predeceased by his father Jimmy and by his brother Seamus. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Kay (nee Connell), sisters Caroline and Geraldine, brother Kevin, girlfriend Annette, brothers-in-law Thomas and Stephen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.00pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 12noon in St.James’ Church, Clonbroney, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – go to www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page - click here - The streaming is not provided or managed by The Funeral Home.

Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

Brady (née Donohoe) Katie (Kathleen) (Rathfarnham, Dublin and Gortermone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim) 22nd January 2022, peacefully in her 96th year at the Queen of Peace Centre, Rathgar, beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving Mam of Tony, Mary, Catherine and Thérèse; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Ethna and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 1.30pm Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Rosaleen Maguire (née Curran), Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Leitrim / Carraroe, Sligo

Formerly Carnamadda, Carraroe, Co Sligo. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and Josephine, Brother; Micheal, Sister; Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, Son Paul, Sisters; Geraldine and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in -law, nephews, nieces, grandson; Senén, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal from her home Thursday morning at 11.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Dromahair, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Cremetorium, Cavan, at approximately 3pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair/. Cremation can be viewed on http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ (click on live stream) password is Lakelandsfuneral2021 (Capital L on Lakelands).

Denis Scanlon, 13 Mount Eagle Forte, Cootehall, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo

January 24th 2022; Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Patsy and his brothers Peter, Brendan and Kieran (January 3rd 2022). Denis will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Jan, stepson Max, step-daughter Deborah, Harry, grandchildren Leo, Ben, Miley, Freddie and Archie, brothers Padraic and Noel, sister Bridie, aunt Minnie and uncle Brendan, sister-in-law Kerrie, brother-in-law Paddy, Padraic’s partner Martina, father-in-law James, son-in-law Sam, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Denis will repose at O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen, on Friday (January 28th) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen. Please adhere to all HSE guidelines at Denis’ Funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland C/O Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Gurteen, or by following this link www.mdi.ie/donate

Ann Cheevers (née Keogh), Circular Road Kells, Kells, Meath / Drumlish, Longford

Formerly Ohill, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Andrew. Ann will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Ann, Geraldine, Kathleen and Margaret Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerard, Pat and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm (A89 A3W7). House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Kells for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/. Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Kells.

Jamsie Leo Murray, Drummersee, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Son of the late Patrick and Margaret (nee Dolan) and brother of the late Mary Finigan. Peacefully, at home, in his 102nd year, surrounded by his loving family his wife of 57 years, Molly, sons Patrick (Michelle) Dunshaughlin, Sean (Anne) Swanlinbar, daughters Margaret (Peter) Armagh, Teresa (Michael) Killesher, Christina (Malachy) Monaghan, Philomena (Tom) Cavan, Caroline (Martin) Derry, grandchildren Gillian, Emma, Patrice, Cillian, Brídín, Jonathan, Seán, Aishling, Siobhán, Maeve, Loinnir, Fionnán, Cathán brother-in-law Ed Finigan, nephews Jim and Tom, niece Maura, relatives and friends. His remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday. Burial afterwards in Kinawley Cemetery. Link to funeral Mass will be available here https://vimeo.com/669418897

Tommy McGovern, Naas, Kildare / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Father of the late Emma, son of the late Charlie and Ellie and brother of the late Eileen Scully, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Jayne, sons Lee, James and Adam, sisters Ann Sheanon, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Mary Oakley, Dundalk, Co. Louth, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Tommy's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Main Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

Marion Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford

Marion Griffin, nee Dunleavy, Clooncumber, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, January 21th 2022, suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother to Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughter, son in law Ollie, brothers Michael and J.J., sisters Pauline and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends Marion’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.30 am on Wednesday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Local cemetery.

Kathleen McMorrow (née Flynn), Kilmore, Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen McMorrow, Kilmore, Dowra on Sunday, January 23rd, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Dermot and her late brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her children Michael, Margaret, Frankie, Gerry and Denise. Missed by her daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends, neighbours and everyone who knew her. Removal from the family home on Wednesday 26th January morning at 10.30am to St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim with Funeral mass to be held at 11.00am. Burial to follow in Fahy cemetery afterwards.

May they all Rest in Peace.