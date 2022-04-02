Search

02 Apr 2022

Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 2, 2022

Leitrim deaths

Leitrim deaths

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 Apr 2022 9:42 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Ann Lattimore (née Manning), Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Lattimore née Manning Knocklongford Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 31st of March 2022 peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Laurel Lodge, Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by her husband; Arthur, her daughters; Gillian and Jill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Jennifer and Lorraine, sons; Arthur and Christopher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; Patrick and Jim, sister; Mena, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary Ann will lie in repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday 2nd April 2022 from 5.00pm – 6.30pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday (3rd April) in St. Patrick’s Church Mohill at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary Ann’s Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill Family flowers only please donations if desired to Laurel Lodge, Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone, Co. Leitirm. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols.

Thomas (Tom) Mullany, Clontarf, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mullany Thomas (Tom), (retired member of An Garda Síochána), Clontarf, Dublin and late of Boyle, Co Roscommon. Passed away peacefully, on 30th March 2022, surrounded by his family, in the outstanding care of the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearly loved father of Patricia, Aidan, Paul and Mairéad, adored grandad to Pádraic, Ailbhe, Niamh, Clara, Jane, Ronan, Eve, Sophie, Emily, Thomas, Tadhg, Cillian and Clodagh. Sadly missed by his brother Kieran, sister Phil, sons-in-law Enda and Coman, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Rachel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Tom will be reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Sunday, 3rd April, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St Anthony’s Church, St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf on Monday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Those who would like to view the service online can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stanthonys  

May they all Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media