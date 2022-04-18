Search

18 Apr 2022

Leitrim deaths - Monday, April 18, 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

18 Apr 2022 10:36 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Imelda Gray, Main Street, Killeshandra, Cavan

Imelda Gray, (Gray's Supermarket), Main Street, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 17th April 2022, peacefully at Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her father Terry. Very deeply regretted by her mother Sheila, brother Tom, sister Rosaire, nephew Turlough, sister-in-law Catherine, relatives and friends. Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.

Matt Goldrick, Ross, Lisserlough, Boyle, Co. Sligo

Matt passed away peacefully, in his 93rd year, surrounded by family, in the tender care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Delia, his sisters Norrie, Annie and Kay and his brother Eddie. Matt will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered his brother Thomas (Cloonloo), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Matt will repose in Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday (April 18th) from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaraght (old) Cemetery. Matt’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed through the Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome If you wish to offer your condolences to Matt’s family, private messages can be sent to mahonfuneraldirectors@gmail.com Mass cards can be sent to Mahon’s Funeral Home, The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Brenda Trotter (née Collins), Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Brenda Trotter (nee Collins) Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Stanley. Deeply regretted by her daughters Helen and Elaine, son Simon, sons in law Francis and Mark, daughter in law Julie. Grandchildren Jessica, Christopher, Emily, Matthew, George, Amy and Jack, great-granddaughter Delilah, sisters Janet and Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Tuesday to Manorhamilton Parish Church to arrive for 2.30pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Please adhere to the wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking. House private please.

Thomas Murphy, Putney, London and late of Shrewane, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim

Suddenly, at his home in, Putney. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Frances, sister Mae (Finneran), brothers Mick and Frankie, brothers-in-law Liam and Gerry, and nephew Karl Galvin. Thomas will be sadly missed by his sisters Betty (New York), Jenny (Riverstown) and Patsy (Mohill), brother-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (18th April) in St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 12noon. Interment of ashes afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/  

Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 12th April 2022 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents; Cissie (Mary) and Joe (Joseph), his brother; Petie (Peter), his sister; May Donnelly née Quail and his brother-in-law; Jim Donnelly. Joe will be fondly remembered and missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Joe will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Easter Monday morning (18th April 2022) from 10am – 11am (walk through only) with remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Leitrim

James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and London. Suddenly at his residence in Aughavore. Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, 19th April, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12noon on Wednesday 20th followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

May they all Rest in Peace

