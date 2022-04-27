Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mattie Gorman Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon and Carrick on Shannon

Mattie Gorman, Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon and Carrick on Shannon. April 25th, 2022. (Unexpectedly), at his home. Beloved husband of the late Philomena (née McCarron) and brother of the late Noel and Vincent. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Helen (London) and Kathleen (Galway), brother Mel (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening from 6 o’c until 7.30 o’c (walk through only please) followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Gorman family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on April 25th 2022, suddenly and peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna, his sisters Una and Mary Agnes and his brothers Eddie and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his brother Brian, sister-in-law Christine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the home of his nephew Patrick at Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. House private please. Arriving for a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday, 29th of April, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Johnny's' Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Walkthrough only please with no hand shaking and adhering to Covid Guidelines. The Rowley and McManus' family appreciate your kind support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu, if desired,to North West Hospice Sligo.

Catherine (Kitty) Nicholson (née O'Neill), Castlemaine Street, Athlone, Westmeath / Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully on Monday morning in the wonderful care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home in her 106th year. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Charles and Andrew and her granddaughter Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving children Padraig, Sheila (Herraghty), Frank and John (Cha), son-in-law Sam, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Marita. Cherished grandchildren, Niamh, Donie, Ruairi, Oona, Gillian, Mark, Sharlene, Cathy and Kevin, great-grandchildren Sam Jnr, Teo, Freya, Dylan, Sophia, Lauren, Holly, Tiarnan, Enda, Moya, Tadhg, Feena, Maeve and great-great-granddaughter Ella-May, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church on Wednesday at 10-30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Donations if desired, to Meals on Wheels, Athlone. For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Kitty's Funeral Mass, please click on the linkon Wednesday at 10.30am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Rose Tierney (née Mckiernan), Tully South, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin surrounded by her adoring family after an illness Bravely Borne. Rose will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Thomas, son Stephen daughter Lisa, sister Geraldine, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews cousins, relatives and many friends. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Leukemia trust of Ireland C/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors or any family member. Rose's Funeral mass can be viewed on http://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen

Raymond (Ray) Flynn Ballure, Clogherevagh, Co. Sligo

April 26th 2022 suddenly at the Midland Hospital, Mullingar. Dearly loved husband of Liz and father of Rachel, Edel, Zola and Calvin. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Margaret and sisters Pauline and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Jimmie, John and Paul, son-in-law Fergal, Zola’s partner Domhnall, grandchildren Kayla, Jordan and Laoise, brother-in-law Mickey, sisters-in-law Bernie, Moira, Tina and Joyce, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, the athletics community and many friends.

Reposing at the family home at Ballure (Eircode F91 CK06) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Wednesday April 27th and Thursday April 28th. Home private at all other times please. Removal on Friday to Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am. Burial follows in Clogher new cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/calryparish

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay. All enquiries to Seán Feehly's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 071/9159999.

Elizabeth (Liz) Hegarty (nee Cornwall), Mill view, Dromore West, Co. Sligo and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Hegarty (nee Cornwall), Mill view, Dromore West, Co. Sligo and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her father Archie and mother Betty, her uncles Reggie, Frank and aunt Esther. Deeply regretted by her devoted ex-husband Aiden, her son Aaron and daughter Caitlin, brothers Adrian, Leslie, Neville and cousin Shirley, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Dromore West, on Wednesday from 6pm to 8 pm, funeral service in St. Mary’s Church, Kilmacshalgan on Thursday at 2 pm, with committal afterward in Churchill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice. House private please.

Michael Beirne, Dundrum, Tipperary / Boyle, Roscommon

Michael Beirne, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. April 24th 2022; Michael passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff and nurses at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Michael will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Thomas (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Wednesday from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie If you wish to offer your condolences to Michael’s family, private messages can be sent to mahonfuneraldirectors@gmail.com Mass cards can be sent to Mahon’s Funeral Home, The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Padraig McGovern, Lynden Court, Portlaoise, Laois / Glangevlin, Cavan

McGovern. Lynden Court, Portlaoise, 24th April 2022. Suddenly at St James Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Terry and Una. Much loved by his heartbroken wife, Siobhan, sons Daniel, Aidan, Liam, his partner Laura, daughter Ciara and her fiancé Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Prionsias, Terence, Jim and Dominic, sisters Norma, Pauline and Gretta, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Removal on Wed to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium on Thursday. The family wish to thank you for you understanding at this difficult time. Mass will be streamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh

Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Dromahair and London, April 22nd, 2022, suddenly. Beloved husband of Kay, cherished father of Kelli (Brian), Karragh (Paul), Eilish (Keith), adored grandad to Richard, Tallulah, Liam, Rowah, Siobhan and Senan. Predeceased by his parents and brother Martin, brothers Peter, Michael, Philip, sisters Kathleen, Josie, Teresa, Julia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10am going to Saint Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. family flowers only, please. Live streaming link https://youtu.be/nWnKHy6Ov4U

May they all Rest in Peace.