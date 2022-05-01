Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday May 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Helen FOLEY (née Rinn) Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



FOLEY (née Rinn) Helen, 29th April 2022, (late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne; Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Robin Booth, Kells, Meath / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Booth, Kilmainham, Kells, Co. Meath and formerly of Greenhills, Beaupark, Navan, Co. Meath and Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 27th April 2022. Peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan in his 91st year. Robin, beloved husband to the late Maud (nee Finnamore). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Clement, Bobby, John, Mervyn and Derek, daughter Shirley, daughters in law Louise, Lisa and Susanne, grandchildren Rebecca, Grayson, Kate, Jessica and Adam, sisters Nora and Hazel and predeceased by his sisters Eva, Peggy, Maud, Florence and Dorothy, brothers in law Bob and Victor, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Sunday and Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15am arriving to St. Mary’s Church Of Ireland, Kentstown (C15KH26) for funeral service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Agher Graveyard, Summerhill (A83Y020) arriving at approximately 2 o’clock. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Michael (Mack) Dowdican, Corbeg, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Margaret, his children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary,Grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Sean, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents John & Frances, his brothers John Joseph and Dannie, grandson Jack, his son-in-law Paddy and niece Lorraine.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 12 noon until 9pm and again on Sunday from 12 noon until 5pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Sunday evening to St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers, Cliffoney. Condolences can be left on the condolence section below or in private on condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com Mack's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Pat Ward, Cashellacken, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Pat Ward, Cashellackan, The Acres, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to wife Maureen (nee Harrison, Ballintra). Pat will be sadly missed by his sons Noel (Chicago), John (Grange) and daughters Sandra, Linda, Angela and Deborah, his brother and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock and Sunday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock with the house private at all other times. Further funeral arrangements to announced later. Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Care West or the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Vincent Freeburn , Derrynacranog, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh (husband of the late Maureen). Remains will repose on Sunday at Mulleek Community Centre BT93 2BX from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with entrance at Gallaghers Cross, via Mulleek Rd., and exit via Connors Cross or Derrynacranog Rd. Remains will be removed from his residence on Monday, via the main Kesh/Belleek Rd. and Mulleek Rd., arriving at St. Michael's Church, Mulleek, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, towards Ward 9 Patient Comfort Fund South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Forever loved and sadly missed by daughter Margaret, sons Peter, Leo and Breege, Liam and Catherine, Martin and Arlene, Michael and Monica, grandchildren Lily, Emma, Finn, Hannah, Levina, Sean Daithi, Muirin and good friend Emer, sister-in-law Mary Freeburn, brothers-in-law Jim and Peter Carty, family circle and friends. House is private to family only.

Maureen O'Rourke (née Flaherty), formerly of Leitir Móir, Connemara, Galway / Longford / Leitrim



Maureen, Boston, U.S.A. and formerly of Leitir Móir, Connemara. Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Frank, daughter Susan, son Paul, daughter-in-law Kerrie, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Roisín, Ronan and Erin, brothers Gerard, Ciaran, Christopher and Colman, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, the extended O’Rourke, Sheahan and Groarke families and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday from 2.30pm concluding with prayers at 4.00pm. Maureen’s funeral Mass will take place in Boston at a later date. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Wade, Tonyhallagh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

April 29th 2022 peacefully in Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Tom(Armagh), Patsy(Luton), sisters Martha(Clacton on Sea) & Veronica(Australia), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow evening, Sunday, from 5 o'clock with removal on Monday, arriving at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for requiem Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne McGinley (née Carty), Upper Main St., Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Anne McGinley (nee Carty), Upper Main St., Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital. Remains will repose in Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main St., Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Monday from 6pm to 8pm; walk through only and no handshaking. Remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday, followed by interment in The Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the St Patrick's Church webcam. House strictly private, please. Forever loved and missed by son Mark, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law Karen, family circle and friends.

Noreen O'Reilly (née King) Creevey, Granard, Longford / Cavan



Noreen died peacefully at the General Hospital Cavan surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Brian, brother Martin, sisters Maura and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Martin, sisters Breda, Gertie and Teresa, brother Danny, daughters in law Clare and Edel, grandchildren Dylan, Doireann and Caolan, her brother in law Ned Healy who died on the 30th April 2022, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 2pm until 9pm (N39V9WO). Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church Carra. (N39A3T8) Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Carrick Finea. (N91TH22) House private on Monday morning please.

May they all Rest in Peace.