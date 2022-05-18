Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridie O'Dowd (née Lavin), Tooreymartin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon/ Sligo

Tooreymartin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon/ Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, 16th May 2022. Peacefully, at home, in the presence of her loving family. Bridie, beloved wife of Ivan and loving mother of her daughter Martina (Mullahoran, Cavan) and her sons Kenneth (Rinn), Harry (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters-in-law Kathryn and Mary, son-in-law Brendan, her adored grandchildren Shane, Paul, Orla, Kate, Sarah and Emma, Brother Harry (New York), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning, May 18th, for funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, at 1pm followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery. In compliance with the current government guidelines, we ask that all who will be attending Bridie's service adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering and refrain from shaking hands at all times.

Kelly Brady, 1 Barley fields, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully, after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the dedicated staff at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, aged 32. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her father Thias, mother Anna, sisters Laura, Tara and Sarah, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, from 4pm until 7pm and Thursday, from 4pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen for Requiem mass at 11am. The Funeral mass may be viewed on the fallowing link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/ followed by cremation at 1.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan (Eircode H12RF78) http//:www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Neurofibromatosis Association of Ireland c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore or any family member.

James Grimes, Charlestown Road, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of James Grimes, Charlestown Road, Tubbercurry and formerly of Carrigallen, Leitrim, peacefully after a long and brave battle which he bore with strength and courage, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis and his parents James & Mary. Loving father of Rachel, Mervyn and Ornaith. James will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Rían, Éabha, Caoimhe, Lauren, Matthew and Saorla and sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Michael & Davitt, brothers Sean (Charlestown, Mayo), Frank (Templeogue, Dublin), Brendan (Carrigallen, Leitrim), Matt (Carrigallen, Leitrim) & Vincent (Drumreilly, Leitrim), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

James’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at the Church of St John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry, on this Wednesday evening at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will be on Thursday at 12.00 o’clock with the funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice, by clicking on the following link : https://galwayhospice.ie/donate/ The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tubbercurry Cloonacool webcam https://tubbercurrycloonacool.com/webcam.

Pauline Gallagher (née McHugh), Corry, Drumkeeran, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pauline Gallagher (nee McHugh), Corry, Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Predeceased by her father Hugh D, mother Mary B, sister Anne and brother Hubert. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Paul; her beloved family, sons Mark, Keith, James and Alan; daughters Vanessa, Olivia and Lavina; daughter in law Marcella; son in law Michael and partners Katie, Sophie, Cathal and Andy; grandchildren Pippa, Maisie, Mya, Páidí, April, Nessa and Ailbhe; sister Carmel (Garvey), brothers Peter, Leo and Thomas; sisters in law; brothers in law; nieces; nephews; extended family, neighbours and friends.

The Gallagher Family would like to acknowledge the care and attention given to Pauline during her stay in the Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Reposing at her family home on Wednesday 18th May from 5.00pm until 9.00pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Private cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Messages of sympathy may be left on the condolences section below or on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Teresa Weeks, Market Square, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Teresa Weeks, Market Square, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, May 16th 2022 peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15am arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell via Main Street for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Alexander G. Flood, Church Rd., Bundoran, Donegal

Alec Flood died Sunday, 2nd Jan 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family. He died of complications after emergency surgery and was well cared for by the local hospital staff and family members Catherine and Pacelli. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews. He died as he lived life, travelling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, 3rd Jan. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, 5th Jan. A Funeral Mass for Alexander Flood will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

May they all Rest in Peace.