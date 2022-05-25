Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 25, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, who died peacefully in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, the 18th of May, following a courageous battle with kidney disease. He was surrounded by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Tarig, daughter Joanna and members of his extended family. He will be sadly missed by his grandsons Noah and Adam, son-in-law Kephas and Tarig’s partner Nikki. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended Sudanese family and his family in Ireland, Gerry, Terry-Joe, Lily and Phyllis, his nieces and nephews and his neighbours and friends.Burial on Wednesday morning, the 25th of May, at 11am in Mohill new cemetery.

Francis (Francie) McGoey, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Killargue, Leitrim

Francie, (formerly of Annaghboy, Killargue, Co Letrim) peacefully, at University Hospital, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Dora, brothers John and Jimmy, and sister Katie. Loving and much loved husband of Doreen and dear father of Gerald, Siobhán, Francis and Darren. Sadly missed by his family, his adored eleven grandchildren, son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Kathy, Lynnette and Karen, brother Pakie, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear neighbours and good friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (A84 CX52) from 5pm to 7pm this Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Skryne, at 12 noon Thursday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Very Reverend Frank Gray, Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Longford / Kilnaleck, Cavan

The Very Reverend Frank Gray (P.P. Emeritus of Ballymachugh), Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday 23rd May 2022. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Rose and sister in law Mary. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Molloy (Carrick-on-Shannon), his brother Matt (Edenmore), brother in law Malachy Molloy, nephews and nieces, relatives, The Diocesan Administrator Very Rev. Thomas Healy, Bishop Emeritus Colm O`Reilly and Priests & Religious of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois and the people of Ballymachugh Parish. Reposing on Wednesday, May 25th, at St. Mary's Church, Legga, Moyne, Co. Longford (Eircode N39 XK11) from 3pm-5pm. Removal to St. Mary`s Church, Ballynarry, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan (A82 Y825), to arrive at 7pm. Reposing afterwards until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 26th at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Ardagh and Clonmacnois Invalid Pilgrimage to Lourdes c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director, Kilnaleck.

Terry McGovern, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Glangevlin, Cavan

Terry McGovern, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. 22nd May 2022 (peacefully) at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Edward and father-in-law John James (Glancy). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maria, daughters Lisa Duignan (Drumshanbo) and Emily, sons Gary, Terry and Lee, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Effie and Tommy, sisters Mary and Cait, mother-in-law Emily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Terry's funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/ To keep everyone safe please refrain from hand shaking. House private outside of reposing times please.

Michael Brady, Cloone, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford

The death has occurred of Michael Brady, Drumhallagh, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clone, Gorey, Co. Wexford and Johnstone, Scotland, Monday 16th May 2022 peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife; Anne (Annie) son; Thomas (Tommy), brothers; Paddy and Tommy, sisters; Anne and Mary and his daughter-in-law Caren. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons; Michael, Gerard and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cloone on Wednesday (25th May) for funeral Mass as 12 noon followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78). No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Care West Galway care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

May they all Rest in Peace.