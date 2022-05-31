Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford / Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Sunday 29th May 2022. Formerly of Rosbercon and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim Séamus passed away peacefully in his home in the warm embrace of his family. Séamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, his children Siobhán, Ciara, Ultan, Órlaith and Deirdre, his sisters Ber and Anne, his brother Stan, his beloved grandchildren Síle-Marie, Seán-Óg, Aoife, Tara, Doireann, Henry, John, Hugh, Brendan, Claire, Róisín, Kevin, Barry, Evan and Ben, daughter-in-law , sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm. House Private at all other times. Séamus’ cortége will be walking from his residence on Thursday (2nd June) at 11.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary's) Butlerstown for Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery Seamus’ Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Thursday here: Mass Link Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Palliative Care.

Oliver Harte, The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 WN5C / Rossinver, Leitrim



The unexpected death has taken place on Sunday 29th May 2022 of Oliver Harte, The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal F92 WN5C and formerly from Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Carmel and his son baby Francis, parents Francis and Moira and sister Margaret. Deeply missed by his loving family Rory, Olivia and Mikey, brothers Johnny, Hugh, Peter, Austin, Brendan and James, sisters Monica and Mary, mother-in-law Rose Flanagan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Oliver’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, 31st May, from 3pm until 10pm and on Wednesday 1st June from 3pm until 10pm. Funeral from there on Thursday, 2nd June, at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs . Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Mary Rose Keating (née Fegan), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim



Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Marguerite, sons Val, Ian & David, her sister Bridgie McHale (Sligo), son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Clare & Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, beloved grandchildren Conall, Dáire, Lauren & Holly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cloone on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloone old cemetery. House strictly private at all times please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or the Irish Cancer Society C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

May they all Rest in Peace