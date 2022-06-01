Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bertie Crowe (The Crow's Nest), Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Bertie Crowe (The Crow's Nest), Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. May 31st 2022 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mairead, sons Niall & Stephen, brother Liam, daughters-in-law Sammie & Tina, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence Wednesday from 6 o'clock until 9 o'clock and on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Walk through only please with no handshaking. House private at all other times please. Removal on Friday morning arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for funeral mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan General Hospital c/o Brian Fee Undertaker. The funeral mass may be viewed on the following link : https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Richard Noel (Known as Dick) Eacrett, Corrig House, The Knather, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal

The Death has occurred of Richard Noel (Known as Dick) Eacrett, Corrig House, The Knather, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal, formerly of Portarlington and Ballybrittas. Peacefully at Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.Loving husband of Wendy, devoted father of Timothy and Michael, father-in-law of Carla and Darlene. Predeceased in death by sisters Henrietta, Maureen, Olive, Sheila and brothers George, and John. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannonon Thursday at 11am, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 3pm. House private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, to North West Hospice c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors or any Family Member. All enquiries to John McGee & sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

Patrick McGovern (Paddy Frank Phil) Legeelan, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

With pain in our hearts, but thankful for what he has meant to us, we have to say goodbye to Patrick McGovern (Paddy Frank Phil) Legeelan, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Born on the 24th May 1927 and slowly slipped away from us on 30th May 2022, surrounded by his caring family. Predeceased by his sister Una, brothers Phil and Michael, he will be sadly missed by Susan, his faithful wife, Mary, Teresa, Patricia and Noel his children, Mary and Anne his sisters, Peter, Francis and Johnny his brothers, sons in law, daughter in law, 15 grandchildren, 1 great- grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home on Tuesday, 31st May, from 2 until 5pm Eircode F91 AE33. House private at all other times. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 7.30pm on Tuesday evening, via Cornaha Cross. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. Walk through only in family home and church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to 'St. Felim’s Church Gowlan' Bank details IE56AIBK93713402494039. Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/ek6XV2-mI10

Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford / Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Sunday 29th May 2022. Formerly of Rosbercon and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim Séamus passed away peacefully in his home in the warm embrace of his family. Séamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, his children Siobhán, Ciara, Ultan, Órlaith and Deirdre, his sisters Ber and Anne, his brother Stan, his beloved grandchildren Síle-Marie, Seán-Óg, Aoife, Tara, Doireann, Henry, John, Hugh, Brendan, Claire, Róisín, Kevin, Barry, Evan and Ben, daughter-in-law , sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm. House Private at all other times. Séamus’ cortége will be walking from his residence on Thursday (2nd June) at 11.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary's) Butlerstown for Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery Seamus’ Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Thursday here: Mass Link Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Palliative Care.

Oliver Harte, The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 WN5C / Rossinver, Leitrim

The unexpected death has taken place on Sunday 29th May 2022 of Oliver Harte, The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal F92 WN5C and formerly from Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Carmel and his son baby Francis, parents Francis and Moira and sister Margaret. Deeply missed by his loving family Rory, Olivia and Mikey, brothers Johnny, Hugh, Peter, Austin, Brendan and James, sisters Monica and Mary, mother-in-law Rose Flanagan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Oliver’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Wednesday 1st June from 3pm until 10pm. Funeral from there on Thursday, 2nd June, at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs . Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Mary Rose Keating (née Fegan), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim

Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Marguerite, sons Val, Ian & David, her sister Bridgie McHale (Sligo), son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Clare & Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, beloved grandchildren Conall, Dáire, Lauren & Holly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cloone on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloone old cemetery. House strictly private at all times please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or the Irish Cancer Society C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Bernadette (Bernie) Murphy, née Mulligan, Skerries, Co. Dublin/ late of Killashandra, Co. Cavan

Bernadette (Bernie) Murphy, née Mulligan, Skerries, Co. Dublin, (late of Killashandra, Co. Cavan) 28th May 2022, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Kathleen, Ann, Liam and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, Piers, children Harry, Linda and Sarah, adored five grandchildren Tyler, Leila, Elle, Xander and Fíadh, sisters Maureen, Sheila, Breda and Angela, daughter-in-law Alex, sons-in-law Paul and Brett, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home, Skerries Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Skerries arriving for 10am funeral mass, cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium. To view Bernadette's funeral mass click on link https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-skerries

Mary (Baba) Kellegher, (nee Teggart), Norfolk, England and formerly Darraugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Mary (Baba) Kellegher, (nee Teggart), Norfolk, England and formerly Darraugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Norfolk. Predeceased by her loving husband John Kellegher. Deeply regretted by her sons Joe, Noel and Desmond, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Helen Boyle (Darraugh), brother Seamus Teggart (Tallaght Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning, 1st June, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral mass may be viewed on the Corlough/Templeport Facebook Page.

Michael McCaffrey, Cavangarden House, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occured of Michael McCaffrey, at his residence Cavangarden House, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm and will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick's Church webcam.

Michael is predeceased by his wife Agnes, son Michael and is deeply missed and forever loved by daughters Mary (Fergal), Joanne (Timothy), Donna (Eamon), sons Robert (Una), Christopher (Dee), grandchildren. great-grandchild and friends.

Margaret Cleary (nee Maguire) Loughshore Road, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Margaret Cleary (nee Maguire) Loughshore Road, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, BT 93 3DE May 30th, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late James loving mother of Colm (Therése) Bronagh, adored nana to Daniel, Cillian and Caoimhe. Brothers Sean, Patsy (Hilary) nephews, nieces, extended Cleary and Maguire Families.

The funeral cortege will leave the home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Click on the link to view live stream of the Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/715570078 . Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to ''Concern'' c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral directors on 07703210437 or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.