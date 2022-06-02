Leitrim deaths - Thursday, June 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bertie Crowe, Main street, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Bertie Crowe (The Crow's Nest), Main Street, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. May 31, 2022 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mairead, sons Niall & Stephen, brother Liam, daughters-in-law Sammie & Tina, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 6pm until 9pm. Walk through only please with no handshaking. House private at all other times please. Removal on Friday morning arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for funeral mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan General Hospital c/o Brian Fee Undertaker. The funeral mass may be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Mary Ellen O'Donovan, Kinsale, Cork / Gowna, Cavan



O'Donovan (Kinsale, late of Gowna, Co. Cavan) on June 1st 2022, surrounded by her loving family after an illness in Cork University Hospital. Mary Ellen (née O'Neill), beloved wife of the late Cornelius (Connie) O'Donovan and dear mother of Cornelius, Seumas and Maria. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, grandson, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives and many dear friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Kinsale which will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/kinsale , funeral afterwards to St. Eltin's Cemetery, Kinsale. House Private.

Kathleen Travers (née McLoughlin), Station Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Kathleen Travers (nee McLoughlin), Station Rd., Manorhamilton and formerly of Stradrian, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Peter Henry Travers. Loving mother to Marie Gilligan (Rathcormack, Sligo), Kevin (Manorhamilton), Seamus, Aidan, Noel & Nuala (USA). Loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law & aunt. Reposing at the home of her son Kevin and daughter in law Patricia Clooneen, Manorhamilton on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass on Friday at 3.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Breedge Kenny (née Hanrahan), Drumcoura, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



KENNY, Breedge (nee Hanrahan), (Drumshanbo, Leitrim), May 31st, 2022 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the staff in the North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by her husband Leo; very sadly missed by her loving children, Orla (Morahan, Leitrim Village), Caitriona (Clarke, New York), Padraig and Oisin, sons-in-law, Michael and Seamus, daughter-in-law, Laura, grandchildren, Dara, Niall, Niamh, Cathal, Kate and Cian, sisters, Evelyn, Claire and Agnes, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, 3rd June, (Eircode NR1 R156). Funeral Mass at 11 am on Saturday, 4th June, in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Messages of condolence for the family may be left in the condolence section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo (www.northwesthospice.ie).

May they all Rest in Peace