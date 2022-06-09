Deaths in Leitrim Thursday, June 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Susan McManus (née) Reynolds, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Susan McManus (née) Reynolds, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Stuck, Eslinbridge on Monday 6th June 2022. Predeceased by her parents Hannah and Pee Reynolds. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, son Oliver, brothers John & Peter, sister Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

Susan's remains will be removed to St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh on Thursday 9th of June 2022 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 10th of June at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Please adhere to hand sanitising and refrain from hand shaking please. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private at all times please.

Gerry McLoughlin, No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



Gerry McLoughlin passed away on the 8th, June, 2022, in Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline and daughter Laura, parents, brother John Joe, sisters Kay and Ita. Gerry will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, son Gavin and his partner Rachel, daughters Sinead and her husband Mark, Lisa and her partner Brian, Tracey and her partner Paul, his adored grandchildren Riaghan, Caolan, Fealagh and Caleigh, brothers Tommy, Peter and Val, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday 10th, from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Saturday 11th, at 10 o'clock, in St.Patrick's Church, Mohill, followed with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St.James's Hospital Foundation, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors, Church St, Longford, or any family member.

Eilish Collier (née Donohoe), formerly Derryhoo, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Eilish Collier (née Donohoe), 12 Westfield Close, Fleggburgh, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk formerly Derryhoo, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Thursday 19th May 2022. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Patrick, brother Sean and daughter Helen. Peacefully at Priscilla Bacon Lodge, Norwich, Norfolk surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her dear husband Frank, daughters Angela and Clare, sister Maureen, granddaughters Ciarah and Cianna, son-in-law Craig, sister-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at Lawlor Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet (H14 R583) on Wednesday evening 8th June from 6pm until 7pm with removal on Thursday morning 9th June at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet (H14 KH50) for funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Drumalee cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed online with the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/belturbet-church

Edward Rudden, Drumlougher, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

June 6th peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Pat & sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Hugh, Paul, Darren & Ronan, daughter Sinéad, brothers John, Hugh & Aidan, sisters Bernadette & Cora, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence (H14 Y925) this evening, Wednesday, from 6 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Walk through only, please. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy

Michael (Mick) Nerney,Cloonboyogue, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

6th June, 2022, in his 85th year, at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Agnes. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Maura (O’Neill, Coventry) and Una (Dinan, London), nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Wednesday evening (8th June) from 5.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery (via Cloonboyogue). Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin and on Parish Radio 106.6FM

May they all Rest in Peace.