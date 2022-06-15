Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen McNabola (nee McCrann), Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Maureen, dearly beloved wife of Francie and adored mother of Geraldine Kane (Eoin), Kevin (Noreen), Brenda McKeon (Tommie), Aileen (Simon Hughes) and Clarice Wrynne (Aidan), passed away suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Ellen Rose, brother Frank, sisters Betty O’Shea and Nellie McKenna.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Ailbhe, Fiona, Fintan, Gavin, Karen, Lisa, Keith, Niall, Cathal, Deirdre, Áine, Ruby, Jack, Cian, Caoimhe, Daithi, Dearbhaile, great grand-daughter Ada, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home at Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim N41 DF89 on Wednesday 15th June from 4pm – 9pm and on Thursday 16th June from 1pm-3pm. House private at all other times. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Maureen’s Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o Rowley’s Undertakers, Mohill.

Florence Slater, nee Scott, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Florence Slater, nee Scott, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Cavan General Hospital on Monday, 13th June 2022. Beloved wife of David and devoted mother of Nigel, Pauline and Suzanne. Florence will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, her sisters Joy Moorhead, Myrtle Hunter, Margaret Bowles, and brothers Stanley, Neville and the late Revd. Noel, her son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends

Funeral service in Virginia Parish Church on Friday 17th June 2022 at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private please.

Gerry Kelly, Cortober, Carrick on Shannon, Co.Roscommon

14th June 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Galway. Gerry, predeceased by his parents Molly and Frank, sister Frances and brother Pat. Gerry will be deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Ursula, brothers Johnny and Michael, partner Maura, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Gerry's remains will be reposing at the residence of his brother Johnny and sister-in-law Phil at Cortober, Carrick on Shannon on Wednesday, June 15th, from 5pm to 7pm. Walk through only please. Gerry's funeral mass is on Thursday at 12 noon in St.Michael's church, Drumlion followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

Jane Ward, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Monaghan Hospital. Wife of the late Peter, mother of Melanie (Feargal) Derryralt, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, grandmother of Martha, Conall and Feargal, sister of Nancy (High Wycombe) and Carmel (New Zealand). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Melanie (Feargal), grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Jane's funeral service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, on Thursday, 16th June 2022, at 12 noon. Link for Funeral Service: https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Password: lcc22 House strictly private at all times No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.

Gerry McIntyre, 11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gerry McIntyre,11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen and formerly of Drumhaldry, Carrigallen peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving mother and father(Bridget and Willie) his brother(George) and nephew (Barry) Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife (Denise) his sons (Darren, Gavin and Adrian) His brother (Sean) and sister's in-laws, his grandchildren (Reece, Ella, Parker. Ivy, Logan and Noah) his nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 15th of June in Saint Mary's Church Drumeela at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Aughnagar, Co. Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran. 12th June 2022, unexpectedly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage.

Rose Anne Keown (née Kennedy) 132 Loughside Rd., Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rose Anne Keown (wife of the late Charlie) 132 Loughside Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 4FB. Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm with house private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Garrison DayCare Centre, cheques to be made payable to Lakeland Community Care c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director. Deeply loved and sadly missed by daughters, sons, brothers, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Teresa Moran (nee Simpson), Lisgarve, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

12th June, 2022, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Eamon. Teresa will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters Mary (Cummins, Ballinagare) and Rita (Wynne, London), sons Pat (Irishtown), Tom, Peter and Michael, daughter-in-law Geraldine, Michael’s fiancée Helena, sons-in-law David and Tommy, sister-in-law Rita Acton, brother-in-law John McGrath, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carer Marcella, best friend Jane and her many other friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/f-npq4rXZvs. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation https://hospicefoundation.ie/donate/ or c/o Cathal Brady, Brady's Funeral Directors. The Moran family are very grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Rose Connaughton (née Healy), Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford

Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Bernadette, sons Mark, Gerard, Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Kathleen, sons Liam and Gabriel, sisters Nanny (Athlone) and Helen (Hunter), brother Tommy (Longford), daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's funeral home from 5pm this Wednesday, the 15th with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. The funeral Mass will be streamed live at the following link. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.