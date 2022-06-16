Leitrim deaths - Thursday, June 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Celine McDonnell (née Nordell), 2 Church Lane, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Celine McDonnell (nee Nordell) 2 Church Lane, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, beloved mother of John (Aisling) Sligo, Stella Daly (Adrian RIP) Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Yvonne Patten Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Lorna (Sligo) Paul (Josie) Manorhamilton, her brother Niall Nordell Tramore, Waterford, sister Inez Nordell Moortown, Wexford, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No hand-shaking in the church or cemetery, please. House strictly private to family and close friends.

John Fox, The Garage, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Drumbrick, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, in the care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Son of the late Peter & Catherine Fox and predeceased by his brothers Aiden, Oliver and Peter. John will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (England) and his brother Patrick, his nieces and nephew, cousin, extended family and many friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, N41 TD62, this Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan

Enda McGowan, Elmbank Drive, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballyhaise, Cavan / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Enda McGowan, Elmbank Drive, Cavan town and formerly Ballyhaise and Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. (Retired Civil Service). Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Jennifer, Claudine and Ciarán. Pre-deceased by his Brothers and sisters, Michael, Myra, Angela, Pat, Rita, Stella, Sean, Gus, Francis, Vincent and Dessie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons in law Ciaran and Martin, sister Vicky (Canada), his adored grandchildren, Aoibhe, Isla and Dallán. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, Thursday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon at 4.00pm in St Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only, please. House Private, Please

Margaret Curran (née Moran), Fenagh Glebe, Fenagh, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret Curran (Nee Moran), Fenagh Glebe, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 15th June 2022 peacefully at the Lisdarn Nursing Unit at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, sons; Patrick, Caillin, Noel and daughter; Bernadette, grandchildren; Siobhan, Aoife, Shane, Padraig, Finn, Ryan and Oran, daughters in law; Julie and Marie, son in law; Paul, sisters in law; Alice Moran, Eileen Corcoran and Bobbi Curran, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Margaret’s remains will repose at her residence on Thursday, 16th June, from 2pm until 9pm. Margaret’s Funeral mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Friday, 17th June, at 2pm followed by burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Lisdarn Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private on Friday morning please. Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols.

Maureen McNabola (nee McCrann), Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Maureen, dearly beloved wife of Francie and adored mother of Geraldine Kane (Eoin), Kevin (Noreen), Brenda McKeon (Tommie), Aileen (Simon Hughes) and Clarice Wrynne (Aidan), passed away suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Ellen Rose, brother Frank, sisters Betty O’Shea and Nellie McKenna. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Ailbhe, Fiona, Fintan, Gavin, Karen, Lisa, Keith, Niall, Cathal, Deirdre, Áine, Ruby, Jack, Cian, Caoimhe, Daithi, Dearbhaile, great grand-daughter Ada, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home at Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim N41 DF89 on Wednesday 15th June from 4pm – 9pm and on Thursday 16th June from 1pm-3pm. House private at all other times. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Maureen’s Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv.ie/mohill . Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o Rowley’s Undertakers, Mohill.

Florence Slater, nee Scott, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Florence Slater, nee Scott, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Cavan General Hospital on Monday, 13th June 2022. Beloved wife of David and devoted mother of Nigel, Pauline and Suzanne. Florence will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, her sisters Joy Moorhead, Myrtle Hunter, Margaret Bowles, and brothers Stanley, Neville and the late Revd. Noel, her son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends Funeral service in Virginia Parish Church on Friday 17th June 2022 at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private please.

Gerry Kelly, Cortober, Carrick on Shannon, Co.Roscommon

14th June 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Galway. Gerry, predeceased by his parents Molly and Frank, sister Frances and brother Pat. Gerry will be deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Ursula, brothers Johnny and Michael, partner Maura, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Gerry's funeral mass is on Thursday at 12 noon in St.Michael's church, Drumlion followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

Jane Ward, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Monaghan Hospital. Wife of the late Peter, mother of Melanie (Feargal) Derryralt, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, grandmother of Martha, Conall and Feargal, sister of Nancy (High Wycombe) and Carmel (New Zealand). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Melanie (Feargal), grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Jane's funeral service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, on Thursday, 16th June 2022, at 12 noon. Link for Funeral Service: https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Password: lcc22 House strictly private at all times No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Aughnagar, Co. Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran. 12th June 2022, unexpectedly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage.

Rose Anne Keown (née Kennedy) 132 Loughside Rd., Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rose Anne Keown (wife of the late Charlie) 132 Loughside Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 4FB. Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm with house private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Garrison DayCare Centre, cheques to be made payable to Lakeland Community Care c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director. Deeply loved and sadly missed by daughters, sons, brothers, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Rose Connaughton (née Healy), Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford

Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Bernadette, sons Mark, Gerard, Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Kathleen, sons Liam and Gabriel, sisters Nanny (Athlone) and Helen (Hunter), brother Tommy (Longford), daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Thursday in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.