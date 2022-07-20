Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary McGowan (formerly Sr. Mary de Fatima, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary) late of Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and Sligo

July 19th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, brothers John and Peter, sisters Anne, Katie and Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving sister Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo F91EH98 from 6.00pm on Thursday, July 21st. Removal at 7.00pm to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough arriving at 8.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 10.00am on Friday July 22nd. Burial follows in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Jorgino Silva, Fairy Bridge Lodge, Single Street, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Jorgino Silva, Fairy Bridge Lodge, Single Street, Bundoran, Co Donegal, 11th July 2022, suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, relatives, friends, especially all his many friends in the surfing community.Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran F94 E92F, this Thursday evening, 21st July, from 6pm to 8pm for all his family, neighbours and friends to call. Private cremation will follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. You can send condolences to the family on www.breslinfunerals.ie

Kathleen McDermoott (nee Healy) Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo

McDermott, Kathleen (nee Healy) Castlebaldwin Co Sligo and formerly of Primrose Grange, Knocknahur, Co. Sligo. 18th of July 2022. Retired Registered General Nurse of Sligo University Hospital, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Nazareth Nursing home. Predeceased by her husband Gary, Sister Mary and brothers Hughie, Joe, Eddie and Willie. Sadly missed by her Son Glen, daughter in-law Brenda, adored grandchildren Dillon and Ellie, Brother Andy, brother in-Law Fergus (Mc Dermott) and his wife Noreen, Sisters in Law Ann (Hogg) and her husband Albert, Monica (Healy) and Mary (Healy), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Residence of her Son Glen and daughter in-law Brenda, Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo (F52 HY65) from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church,Ballyrush followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://studiorove.ie/kmcdermott

Dorothy Higgins, Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Dorothy Higgins, No 3 Riverside, Avondale, Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, in Roscommon University Hospital on Tuesday, 19th of July. Predeceased by her father Michael and mother Louise her brothers Martin and Frankie, deeply regretted by her loving nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Dorothy's funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 11am on Thursday, 21st July, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen, 0862328291.

Selby Lang, Drumkeelwick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully, on Monday 18th July. Sadly missed by his sons David, Tristan & Christopher, their mother Louella, his adored grandaughters, Lucy Mae, Ruby Rose and Eloise, daughter-in-law Rosie, sisters Pamela, Irene, brother Melvyn, his many good friends and neighbours. Graveside prayers and burial in Arva Church of Ireland on Wednesday 20th at 2.30pm. House private please

Josephine (Pidgie) Murray (née McTague), Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Born in Aughnasheelin, County Leitrim, Ireland on March 7th, 1937 and lovingly known as Pidgie, peacefully departed for heaven on July 17th, 2022. After studying nursing and working as a nurse midwife in London, she emigrated to Sunnyside, NY where she married the love of her life and best friend, Pat. They were married for 54 years, spending their time between 47th Street, Breezy Point, and traveling near and far. Always very interested in sports, she found great joy in her grandchildren's successes on the field, rink, court, diamond and dance stage. Very active in Queen of Angels Parish and the Leitrim Society of NY, Pidgie had many friends whom she enjoyed spending countless hours chatting with, over a pot of tea or on the phone. Pidgie is adored by her husband Pat and their family, Deirdre, Hugh, Colin and Aisling always, Raymond, Paton, Quinn and Brody, Brian, Anna, Alexis, Gavin and Patrick, her sister Rosemary & family, the McTague family, and many more extended family, and friends, who've become family. We are grateful to know she's at peace, enjoying eternal life with her granddaughter Aisling, and all those predeceased, who were so very dear to her. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Queen Of Angels RCC, 44th Street And Skillman Avenue, Sunnyside, NY. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside Live Streaming of the Funeral Mass https://www.facebook.com/groups/QofASunnysideNY In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pidgie's memory to Weill Cornell Medicine, Division of Cardiology at: https://cardiology.weillcornell.org/about/ give Ms. Ann Matier, Divisional Administrator, Weill Cornell Medicine, Division of Cardiology, 520 East 70th Street, Starr 406, New York.

Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Leitrim

In Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene & Michael, his sisters Bernadette (Melvin) Ballina, Rene (Gillespie) Birmingham, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Thursday at 12 noon followed by private cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May they all Rest in Peace.