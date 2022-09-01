Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday September 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth Moran (née McGroary) Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Dromahair, Leitrim

31st August, 2022, in her 100th year, peacefully, at home surrounded by her nearest and dearest. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Tony, sisters Mary and Jenny, brother Jack, parents John and Bridget and grandmother Liza. Lizzie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving nieces Terry, Tracey and Marilynn, adored grandchildren Ruth, Adrian and Tony, daughter-in-law Anne (nee Keogh), her cherished great-grandchildren Michael and Ada, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (1st Sept.) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private committal service afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass is available to view at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/. The Moran family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Philomena (Meenie) Beirne nee Hoare, “Alder Villa” Rooskey, Co. Leitrim

Philomena (Meenie) Beirne nee Hoare, “Alder Villa” Rooskey, Co. Leitrim. August 29th 2022 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Joseph and mother-in-law of the late Claire, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Dermot, daughters Michele Gannon and Linda McLoughlin, sister Nessa, grandchildren Aaron, Emily, Sarah and Catherine, sons in law John and Micheál, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, you can view funeral Mass on https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks. Those attending Philomena’s funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. Philomena’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Veronica (Vera) Brennan Nee Foley, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal and formerly Barrack street, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Wednesday August 31st at her late residence. Vera will be sadly missed by her children Olga, Drina, Eymard and Mark. Vera's sudden passing will be a cause of great sadness to her sisters Ann, Angela, Kathleen, Bernadette, Pauline, Francis, Fidelma and her brothers Stephen and Aidan. Vera is predeceased by her sisters Maura, Greta, Tess , Mena and her brothers Jimmy, John, Pete and Patsy. Remains reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home Kinlough on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive to St Aidan's Church for 10am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Condolences can be left in the section below or by traditional manner. Please be mindful while gathering of the current rise in Covid-19 numbers. Enquiries to Gilmartin's undertakers Kinlough Co. Leitrim

John Patrick Rooney, Knocknagee, Ballintogher, Sligo, F91 KR23

John Patrick, peaceful at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Sarah. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen Henry, his nephews Sean, Joe and Kevin Henry, his niece Marian Mullen. Adored grand uncle of Aoife, Niall and Niamh Mullen. Aisling and Ciara Henry. John Patrick will repose at the residence of his niece Marian and Tommy Mullen, Ballygawley Eircode F91 KR23 from 4pm - 6pm on Thursday 1st September with removal to the Church of the Assumption Sooey arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday 2nd September at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Nathy's Cemetery Collooney.Family Flowers only. John Patrick's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on church-of-the-assumption-sooey-live-stream. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis

Frank Gilhooly, Gubaderra, Killargue, Leitrim

The death has occured of Frank Gilhooly, Erdington, Birmingham and formerly of Gubaderra, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, on 14th August, 2022, peacefully, at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Katie and brother Jim. Frank will be sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, children John, Michael, Stephen, Catherine, Peter and Eamon and their families; sisters Margaret (Stafford), Lena and Lily (Drumkeeran), brothers Michael (Drumkeeran), Thomas (London) and Peter (Manorhamilton); nephews, nieces and extended family. Requiem Mass to take place on Tuesday, 6th September, at 1.30pm at Erdington Abbey, followed by committal at Sutton Coldfield Crematorium.

May they all Rest in Peace.