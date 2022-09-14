Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Graham Fox, Banagher, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim

Fox, Graham, Banagher, Fivemilbourne, Co. Leitrim, September 12th 2022, peacefully at Saint Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by family and friends. Reposing privately at Seán Feehily's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Private cremation will follow. All enquiries to Seán Feehily's Funeral Home at Cartron Cross, Sligo, phone 071/9159999.

Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly on the 13th of September 2022. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen, 086 2328291. Funeral arrangements later.

Bernard (Bernie) McCauley, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, N41 PX48

Bernie passed away peacefully, on Monday, 12th September, at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his dear wife, Helen, his siblings, Jamsie & Margaret. Deeply regretted by his daughter, Helen (Keville, Ballinafad), his son, Hugh and brother-in-law, Hubert (Kelly). Much loved and sadly missed by his grandchildren, Michelle, Bernard, Aisling, Niamh, Caoimhe, Érin, Róisín and Eoghan, son-in-law, Michael, daughter-in-law, Ita, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours, kind carers and friends. Reposing at the home of Hugh & Ita on Wednesday,14th September, from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Thursday morning, 15th September, for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Maureen Carroll (née Feely), Ballybrack, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Carroll (née Feely) Maureen (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim) – September 10, 2022, peacefully, in her 99th year, following wonderful care at Belmont Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean Carroll of Gorey, Co. Wexford. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian, Dermott, Roderick, Patrick and Nuala, daughters-in-law Barbara, Nancy and Agnes, Nuala’s partner Stephen, grandchildren Patrick, Sarah, Roddy, Johnny, Keelin, Sean, Ian and Lorcan, great-grandchildren Cierra and Forest, brothers Roddy and Charlie, sister-in-law Áine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday evening (September 15) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am in the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Church Avenue, Ballybrack, followed by private cremation. The service may also be viewed online at https://churchmedia.tv/sts-alphonsus-and-columba-ballybrack-killiney-parish No flowers please. Donations, if desired to Sightsavers Ireland

Killian Doonan, Leixlip, Kildare / Fenagh, Leitrim

Killian Doonan (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim) September 11th 2022, suddenly but peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Nancy and dear father of Amanda, Declan and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Stephen, Dylan, Shauna, Aaron, Holly, Grace, Daana and Maeve, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Leslie, brother John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (14th September) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday (15th September) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Killian’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below; https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity The committal service at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 1.00 pm may be viewed by following the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/.

Peggy Kiernan (née Mimna), Gortahoose, Drumreilly, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Francie. Deeply regretted by her brother Christy, sister Ita, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. One way system in operation enter off the Carrigallen, Ballinamore Road.

Patricia McGovern (née McDermott), Willesden, London & Swanlinbar, Cavan

Formerly Barnacogue, Swinford, Co. Mayo. Patricia will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughter Jenny, son Shane, Jenny's husband Woody, Shane's partner Yvonne, brothers and sisters Padraig, Mary, Teresa, Chris & Tony, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence in Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan (H14PK15) on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Walk-through only and no handshaking please. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan (H14VK30) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/748869761. Family flowers only please.

Richard Francis (Frank) Tarpey, Ashfield, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Richard Francis (Frank) Tarpey, Ashfield, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Tarpey Travel, Elphin St., Boyle on Saturday, 10th September 2022. Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Rita (nee Shiel) and his siblings Berry, Carmel, Joseph and Amby. Sadly missed by his children Teresa, Francis, Noelle and Austin, his grandchildren Hazel, Jean, Aoife and Niamh, his daughter-in-law Catherine and his sisters-in-law Maureen Tarpey, Eithne Flanagan and Bridie Shiel. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday 14th September with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery, Boyle. House private on Wednesday morning and family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o Higgins and Sons, Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen 086 2328291

Very Rev Fr Brian Carroll Rhue, Kilmore, Roscommon

Very Rev. Fr Brian Carroll Retired Parish Priest - Jackson, Mississippi and late of Rhue, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine’s Village, Madison, USA. Predeceased by his Parents Dan and Bridget, brother Donal and sister-in-law Olivia. Fr Brian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sorrowing brothers Anthony and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ethel and Teresa, nephews Daniel, Brendan, Anthony, Donal, Padraig and Brian, nieces Rebecca, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Eleanor and Leah, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, Bishop Kopacz, fellow priests and religious of the Dioceses of Jackson, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the US and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Kilmore, Co. Roscommon next week. Details to follow. The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Reposing at the Carroll family home, Rhue, Kilmore - N41 HW35 - on Wednesday (14th Sept) from 3pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan (via 'The New Road') to arrive at 8pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Fr. Brian will be laid to rest afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/ The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Fr. Brian's Funeral Mass, held in Mississippi last Friday, is available to view at https://www.facebook.com/StPaulCatholicChurch

Joseph (Joe) Mullaney, Barroe, Geevagh, Co. Sligo

Joseph (Joe) Mullaney, Barroe, Geevagh, Co. Sligo, 12th September 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by his devoted wife and family and in the tender care of the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Mary (Mc Cordick) son James (Jimmy) and daughter Pauline (Cannon), sons-in-law Ernie and David, grandchildren Colm and Dylan, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. The family would also like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace.