Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Josephine Nolan (nee Sweeney), Hermitage, Ballygar, Galway / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Nolan, née Sweeney, Hermitage, Ballygar, Co. Galway and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, September 20th, 2022, peacefully after a short illness in the exceptional care of the staff at P.U.H. Ballinasloe, Josephine, predeceased by her beloved husband Kevin, brother Sean and sister Sr. Marian. Much loved mother of Rosemarie (Glinsk), Carmel (Kilcoole), Damian (Hermitage), Fidelma (Castledaly) and Eimear (Loughrea). Josephine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons-in-law Gabriel, Huw, Fergus and Brian, daughter in law Gillian, cherished grandchildren, brother Frank, sister Sr. Rose, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. House Private Please. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar on Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://ballygar.ie/ or on https://churchtv.ie/ballygar. It can be listened to locally on 106.5 F.M. radio.

Phyllis Nolan (nee Nerney), Leitrim Village, Co. Leitrim

Phyllis Nolan (nee Nerney), Leitrim Village, Co. Leitrim. 20th September 2022 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Denise Guihen, son Damien, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Andrea, granddaughter Charlotte, grandsons Chris, Shay, Finn and Riley, great-granddaughter Neeve, brother Bill, sister Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Phyllis will repose at her home on Thursday from 4 o'clock until 9 o'clock with removal to St.Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford

Formerly of Longford, Luton and Leitrim, Agnes died peacefully on 5th September, 2022 in hospital in England. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren,Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Funeral Service to take place in England on 28th September 2022. Funeral Arrangements later for Drumshanbo.

Michael Neilan, 98 Corramore Rd., Mugglinagrow, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Michael Neilan, 98 Corramore Rd., Mugglinagrow, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his residence. Remains reposing at the family home on Saturday from 2pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm with house private at all other times. One way system in operation for the wake ; entrance from Belleek Rd. to Corramore Rd. and exit from Corramore Rd. to Glen Rd. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link. http://www.youtube.com/c/Joefinnegan. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to the Rathmore Clinic Belleek, Patients Comfort Fund c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member. Forever loved and deeply missed by his sisters Veronica (Kevin), Carmel Feeney (Noel), nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Jimmy, family circle and friends. Michael is predeceased by his brother Pat and sisters Mary Anne and Elizabeth.

Raymond Neary, Tonycurneen, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon

Raymond Neary, Tonycurneen, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Slatta, Kilglass, suddenly, on September 17th 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Caoimhe, cherished sons Liam and Conor, heartbroken mother Mary Rose (Slatta), brother Paul, sister Clare, brother-in-law Ciaran Shiel, sister-in-law Carmel Canning, parents-in-law Myles and Mary Walsh (Elphin), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues in Strokestown hardware and a large circle of friends.The Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 11:30am for funeral mass in St. Anne's Church, Scramogue at 12noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Funeral mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/people/Tullys-Funeral-Directors/100055401313288/. House private on Wednesday morning please for family time.

Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Tommy (Fingers) Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Tommy will be dearly missed by his loving wife Claire, his children James, Valentine, Shirley, William, Thomas Jnr, Mary and Timmy. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends. Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94Ed21, on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning from his late residence to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace.