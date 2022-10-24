Leitrim deaths - Monday, October 24, 2022

Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Saturday 22nd October 2022 at her residence. Funeral Arrangements Later

Eamon McManus, Glenellen, Cloonamahon, Collooney, Sligo / Carrigallen, Leitrim - Peacefully, surrounded by his family and dedicated staff at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his beloved brothers Michael Francis, Seamus, sister Mona, sister-in-law Kathleen, sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece and special friends at Cloonamahon and neighbours at Beaghamore. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from the family home on Tuesday to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link http://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/

Mary McKeon (née Slane), Glebe Street, Mohill, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Mary McKeon, nee Slane, Glebe Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, October 23rd, 2022 (suddenly) at her home. Beloved wife of John James and dear mother to Mary Ellen Walpole, Collen O’Connell, Fionnuala O’Donnell, Edel Magaud, Madeline Murphy, Clare Keville and John, sadly missed by her husband and family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, her 14 grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Tuesday evening 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (via link https://ilfa.ie/donate/ ) or c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House Private please. Those attending Mary’s removal and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. No handshaking, please.

Arthur Potts, Aughoo, Ballinamore, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Mr Arthur Potts, Aughoo, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Thursday 20th October 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ballinamore Nursing Unit. Predeceased by his late wife, Clair. Devoted father of Elaine and George, dearly loved grandfather and father-in-law. Deeply regretted by his loving family, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 12 noon on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, for requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Francis Rynn, Leixlip, Kildare / Drumshanbo, Leitrim - passed peacefully on 20th October 2022. Beloved husband of Maria née Whelan, and dear father of Joe and Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter and his sister Mary O’ Connor. Adored grandchildren Khalid, Yasmin and Killian, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, close family friends and neighbours. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 25th October, at 11 am interment afterwards in Confey Cemetery.

Hugh (Hubert) Clancy, Kinlough, Leitrim - Died peacefully 14th October 2022, in the care of the wonderful staff at St Lukes Hospice, Kenton surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Kate, his brother Michael and his sister Anne, and grand-sons Dermot and Patrick. Hugh will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maureen, sons Michael, Brendan, daughter Geraldine, daughters-in-law Johanna, Heather, son-in-law Sean, and by grandchildren Emmet, Aiobhinn and Pierce. Also, brothers Willie, Joe, Ollie, sisters Maisie, Margaret, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Christine, Una, brothers-in-law Hughie, Jackie, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a very wide circle of friends. Funeral mass. Wednesday, 16th November at St Mary & St Andrew Catholic Church, Dollis Hill, London NW2 6HE, followed by a service at Hendon Crematorium.

Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford - Wessex Drive, Leicester, England and Late of Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co. Longford. It is with great sadness that the family of Maureen Reape announces her peaceful passing on 18th October, 2022, aged 74 years, at LOROS. Maureen was a cherished mother to Philomena, Imelda and Paul, gran to Rebecca, Joseph, Joshua, Isaac, Ben, Sam and Jack, great-grandmother to Isabella, Eziyah and Gabriel. Sister to Pauline and Betty, a friend and relative to many. Maureen's Requiem Mass will take place at the Mother of God Catholic Church, Greencoat Road, Leicester, LE3 6NZ, on Friday 28th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to LOROS, c/o Chris Meynell and Family Funeral Directors, 28 Wellington Street, Syston Leicestershire LE7 2LG Tel: 0116 2607954

May they all Rest in Peace