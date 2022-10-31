Search

31 Oct 2022

Leitrim deaths - Monday, October 31, 2022

31 Oct 2022 10:38 AM

Felix Prior, Nedd, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Cavan - Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 61 years, after a short illness, bravely borne. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Anna and infant daughter Ciara. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Christina, son Patrick, daughters Edel and Tara (Darren), brothers James and John, sisters Margaret, Rosaleen, Carol and Regina, Aunt Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal from his residence on Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for funeral mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cavan Oncology Unit, or Cavan Palliative care team, C/o Gorby Funeral Directors.

Tommy Beirne, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon - The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Joseph Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscom mon, peacefully in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle following an illness borne with great dignity on Saturday, 29th of October. Predeceased by his father Martin, his mother Celia, brothers Michael (Sonny), Christy and John. Survived by his brother Cyril, sisters in law Josie and Peggy, his nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen on Monday, 31st of October, from 5 pm to 7pm with arrival to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen for 7.30pm. Tommy's funeral mass will take place at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 1st of November, with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.

