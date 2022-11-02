Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday November 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget (Bea) Fox (nee Flynn), Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

31st 0ctober 2022 (suddenly) at home in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Charlie Joe and brother Edward. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her devoted son Sean and his partner Carmel, granddaughter Aisling (Dublin), grandson John (Florida), sister Annie Moreton (Leitrim), brothers Pat (Gowley, Keshcarrigan) and John (Barna, Galway), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 12 o’clock until 5 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.One way system in operation, entrance from Castlecara/ Summerhill Road and exit onto Cartown/ Leitrim Road. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below Bridget's Funeral Mass. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may do so in the condolences section below. House private outside of reposing times, please.

John James Gunning, Cornacranaghy, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

John James Gunning, Cornacranaghy, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home in his 97th year. Predeceased by his parents, John Joe and Elizabeth, his sister, Nan McCrann. Deeply regretted by his nephews and nieces, Seamus, Liam, Elizabeth, Caitriona and Rosarii, his grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great grand-nephews and great grand-nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his nephew, Liam and Nuala McCrann, Drumriggan, Eslin, Eircode: N41 EA26. on Wednesday, 2nd November, from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 3rd November, in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11 am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Patrick's Day Care Comfort Fund.

Irene Graham (nee Maxwell), Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Irene Graham (nee Maxwell), Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 30th October, 2022. Peacefully, in Brabazon House, Gilford Road, Dublin, surrounded by her family. Husband Henry (deceased). Sadly missed by sons Joseph, Henry, Alan, George and loving daughter Sylvia, daughters-in-law Madeline, Helen, Joan and Jill, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene has donated her remains to Medical Research. Funeral Service of thanksgiving will be held in Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Croghan, Boyle - F52EA38, on Thursday, 3rd November 2022, at 12 noon. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland. www.fundraising@alzheimer.ie

Yvonne Flynn (née Toolan), Hatley Lodge, St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon

30th October 2022, following a short illness, peacefully in the tender care of the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 34 years Shane P. Flynn (died 1991). Deeply and fondly regretted by her loving sons Peter (Ballina), Morgan (Scotland), Shane (Maine, U.S.A), Marcus (New York), daughters-in-law Joan, Anne, Susan and Charlotte, grandchildren Charles, Iseult, Inez, Imogen, Eloise, Laura, Hugo, Jack and Grace, great-grandchildren Art, Conall, Iris and Elena and her many relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with Interment in St.Mary's cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.House private please

Molly Pratt, Brankill, Arva, Cavan

Monday 31st October peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Derek. Molly will be very sadly missed by her sons Graham and Richard, daughter Cheryl, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral service in Arva Parish Church on Wednesday at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan at 4pm.

Fr Gregory (Greg) McManus, St. Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Keadue, Roscommon

Fr Gregory (Greg) McManus, St. Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Keadue, Roscommon- October 30th, 2022 in Naas General Hospital, predeceased by his parents John and Delia, his brother Manus and brother-in-law Gabriel Layden; sadly missed by his brothers, Raymond and Ultan, his sister Mena, his sisters-in-law Anne, Pauline and Patricia, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and by his Society family. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 2nd November, at 12 Noon in St. Patrick’s Kiltegan. Burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

May they all Rest in Peace.