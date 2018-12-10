Upgrading works at Cootehall and Croghan junctions will address N4 death traps says Deputy Murphy

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has welcomed the upgrading of the Cootehall and Croghan junctions on the N4 between Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon which was approved by Transport Infrastructure Ireland following a meeting in Leinster House, yesterday, Tuesday.

“These works will now address the death traps on the N4 at the Croghan and Cootehall junctions as these accident blackspots were continually putting people’s lives at risk. Myself and my fellow Oireachtas colleagues had been working on this matter and had raised the issue with Minister Ross on numerous occasions and I also met with Minister Shane Ross last week in relation to the matter.

“I must commend Noel McTiernan and the local committee for all their perseverance and hard work on this issue and the excellent presentation they delivered in Leinster House this week which outlined the fact that there were over 20 accidents at these junctions over the past number of years. Senior Engineer with Roscommon County Council Eugene Dwyer must also be commended for his ongoing efforts in relation to this matter,” said Deputy Murphy.

“The TII indicated that they will fund the works for the installation of new right hand lanes at both the Cootehall and Croghan junctions once a planning and design report is prepared.

“It could be the end of next summer before these works will be carried out following a planning and design process and that is why I am adamant that flashing lights be erected in the interim as we are coming into a busy period and traffic will increase – flashing lights could be erected relatively quickly and be a short- term solution before the new works are carried out. The TII agreed to also look at this possibility,” concluded Deputy Murphy.