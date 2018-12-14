Funding for two new classrooms at Dangan NS

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed funding approval for two new classrooms at Dangan National School and roof works at Ballagh National School and Ballyleague National School in Co. Roscommon.

“I am delighted Dangan National School has been approved for funding for a mainstream classroom including ensuite toilets along with the additional provision of a SET room.

“I am also pleased that funding has been sanctioned for roof works at two other primary schools, namely Ballagh NS and Ballyleague NS.

“These funding allocations are great news for each school and works will proceed once the tendering process has been completed.

“Projects such as these also help to stimulate economic activity by supporting jobs in the local economy,” he said.