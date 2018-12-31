Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 1, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Verena Ebbitt (née Tilson), Corraquill, Belturbet, Cavan



Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Stanley and mother of the late Yvonne Reilly. Very sadly missed by her daughter Valerie, sons John and Derek, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, all the family circle, neighbours and friends. Resting at the residence of her daughter Valerie and son-in-law Trevor Shekleton, Tierworker, Kells, Co Meath today, New Year's Day from 3 pm until 9 pm. House Private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at Annagh Parish Church, Belturbet for funeral service at 2 pm with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to Annagh Parish Church, Belturbet, C/o Clive Magee, Funeral Director, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell.

Leonie Perry (née Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Monkstown, Dublin

The death has occurred of Leonie Perry (nee Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Monkstown, Co. Dublin, on Saturday 29th December. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and nursing staff at Sligo University Hospital. Leonie will be greatly missed by her loving husband Peter, her daughter Catherine, her sons Peter and Shane,their wives Eve and Sinead,her grandchildren Mia, Sabrina, Marnie and Juno, relatives and a large circle of friends. Leonie's remains will be arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass on Wednesday 2nd of January at 7pm. Burial will take place in Deansgrange Cemetery in Blackrock, Co. Dublin on Thursday 3rd of January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.



Mary Culhane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tarbert, Kerry / Drumlish, Longford

Late of Drumcondra, Dublin, formerly of Doonard, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and Drumlish, Co. Longford. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Oisín Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Beloved sister of Helen, Ita, Pauline, J.J., Connie and the late Rosemary and beloved daughter of the late John (Jackie) and Rose. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and especially her long term friend Nora. Reposing at her home from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday evening, Jan 2nd. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, Jan 3rd, at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers please

Tommy Baxter, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Tommy Baxter, Druminchin, Carrigallen,Co Leitrim. December 28th peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.Deepely regretted and sadly missed by daughters Ann and Mary grandchildren,son in laws.daughter in laws, relatives, and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o clock at Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial immediately afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Anthony Noone, Carnakitt , Tulsk, Tulsk, Roscommon / Phibsboro, Dublin



The death has occurred of Anthony Noone, Carnakitt, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. On Sunday December 30th 2018 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Teresa and Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, his sons Martin, Michael, Paraic and daughter Ann Marie (Doheny) Tipperary, his sisters Beryl (Dublin), Ita (Longford) and brother Joe (UK). Sadly missed by son-in-law Seamus, daughters in-law Margaret and Mary, grandchildren Jack, Bobby, Max, Jake, Zara and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O' Connors Funeral Home, Tulsk on Tuesday January 1st from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to the Church of Sts. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday January 2nd at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ogulla Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.