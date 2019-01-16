Boyle water scheme to be extended

Irish Water is to invest €2.4m to extend the Boyle Water Supply Scheme to Grangemore.

Welcoming the news, Senator Maura Hopkins said, "Customers in this area have been on a boil water notice for some time and have faced disruptions to the supply on a regular basis. It is great news that we have now received confirmation that contracts have been signed for works to improve the water supply in this area."

The project includes the extension of the Boyle water supply to Grangemore and the disconnection of the existing Cavetown Water Treatment Plant. There will be a new pumping station constructed at the Carrickmore reservoir.

Senator Hopkins concluded, “The project will be completed by the end of the year, I will be continuing to work with Irish Water to ensure that this project will be delivered on time.”