Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Apllications are invited from the Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim Education and Training Board for the position of Vehicle body repair instructor.

PTS Forestry Contractors have a position available for an experienced harvester and forwarder operator.

North West Simon Community are inviting applications for the position of Housing advice and tenancy support worker.

The Irish Farmers' Association is currently recruiting for a regional executive.

Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa are currently recruiting for a full time mixologist.

Larkin Windows and Doors are looking to recruit competent, committed, self-motivated, enthusiastic and experienced personnel to join their company in the following areas: Quantity surveyor; Site surveyor; Manufacturing team and Installation team.

Kennedy's Home and Garden have an opportunity for a Store manager to join their team.

Iconic Newspapers has a vacancy for an advertising assistant.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.