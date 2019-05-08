Demolition works commence at Royal Hotel Boyle

Demolition contractors for Roscommon County Council have begun their work at the former Royal Hotel in Boyle.



The workers are taking away the no-longer required accommodation suites and the original dining room and bar area of the hotel on Bridge Street, Boyle.

The remaining three storeys will be upgraded to house Boyle Enterprise Centre and a ground floor museum/services area and information point.

The development, which recently received €1.7m funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, will also see roof repairs, replacement of windows, repairs and painting of interior and exterior walls, replacement of floors, removal of exterior window shutters, installation of a lift to rear of original building and installation of heating and electrical equipment.

A riverside promenade will also be constructed with a canoe dock, lighting, seating and landscaping at the rear of the hotel providing walkway access to the Pleasure Grounds.

The new civic space to the rear will include an acoustic shell, lighting, seating and landscaping.

The main contractor for the demolition phase is OCC Construction from Galway.

The tender documents for the consultancy work for the redevelopment of the building are now advertised on E-Tender with a closing date of May 17.



After that date, a consultancy firm will then be appointed to oversee the redevelopment.

The Royal Hotel was bought by Roscommon County Council to help rejuvenate the town. The stand out hotel closed down seven years ago.

The plans for the hotel are part of the locally created Boyle 2040 vision.



It is hoped that when the redevelopment in finished the new facility will link in with King House, Boyle Abbey and Lough Key Forest Park to provide a comprehensive tourist visitor experience.

Accommodation is key to the town’s tourism development, and property owners are being invited to join 'Boyle Rooms' to bring Fáilte Ireland-approved accommodation to the main streets.

The idea is based on an Italian model of a 'scattered hotel.'



The accommodation idea could provide a purpose for the unused accommodation above shops and pubs along the main streets.

The town committee are tearing up the old rule books on how to survive and attract visitors and hope a more personal style will bring benefits to the town.

