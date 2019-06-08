Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, June 9

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eamon Dolan, Cornalaughta, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday to Mary Mother of God Church Newtownmanor arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on morning of funeral please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to C.O.P.D.

Benny Fitzpatrick, Main Street, Arva, Cavan

Benny Fitzpatrick, Main Street, Arva, Co. Cavan. Wednesday, 5th June, Suddenly at Cavan General Hospital. Benny, predeceased by his wife Teresa and brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by his children Eugene, Claire Miney, Brian and Maria, Keith and sisters Marie Rogers, Rita Doherty, Eileen Glennon and Una Farrell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Sacred Heart Church, Arva at eleven o’clock. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Mary (Mamie) Lyons (née Philbin), Baranarig, Knocknagoshel, Kerry / Boyle, Roscommon

Mary (Mamie) Lyons (nee Philbin) was predeceased by her husband Seán and her brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Seán, daughters Bridie, Maureen, Ann, Jo, Noreen and Helen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her 14 adored grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass for Mary (Mamie) will take place on Monday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral and Cremation will take place in London. Memorial Mass will take place in Ireland at a later date.

Nigel Martin, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Martin - (Canada and late of Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). June 2nd 2019 (Suddenly) in Canada; Nigel. Predeceased by his father Frank (Frankie) and recently by his sister Anita Maryrose. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Norah, brothers Frank, Reggie, Keith, Malcolm, Alister, Roland, Tyrone, Ivan and Neilson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.