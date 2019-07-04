Strabraggan NS to host 50th birthday celebrations

Strabaggan NS are celebrating their golden anniversary on the weekend of July 26-28.

On Friday, July 26, there will be a night at the Mining Museum showcasing photos, heritage and stories from the Arigna area. Saturday’s events will start with a walk led by Tommy Earley around the unique habitats and special scenery at Tommy’s farm and along sections of the Miner’s way.

At 6pm there is a fun blitz between Greaghnafarna & Strabraggan pupils, past and present.

Following blessing of the graves on Sunday 28th July the formal celebrations will commence at Strabraggan NS at 4.30pm, to commemorate and celebrate 50 years of teaching and learning in the school.

Refreshments & entertainment will follow. A warm welcome is extended to all community members to the school's celebrations.