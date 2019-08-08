New Bye-Laws passed for casual trading in Boyle

Following several years of lobbying, Roscommon Co Councillors passed new bye laws for trading on the Crescent and other sites in the county.

Roscommon councillors have voted by a majority of 15 to 2 to bring in casual trading laws for the county after the issue was first mooted more than a decade ago.

The bye laws will apply to all towns in the county and cover issues like goods that may be traded, designated trading areas and trading times, insurance requirements and parking of vehicles.

Read Also: Work to commence on Lough Key to Boyle cycle-path