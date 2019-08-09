Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 10, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

Brian Harte, Lisgorman, Killargue, Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully of Brian Harte, Lisgorman, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Killargue with burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey Cemetery, Dromahair. House private on morning of Funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, of flowers to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o of Seamus Reynolds & Sons, Funeral Directors, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim 086, 8078027.

Sally Mimnagh, Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra, Dublin



Suddenly at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Daughter of the late Petie and Sarah Mimnagh, Ballinamuck. Deeply regretted by her cousins and friends in Dublin and Longford. Funeral on Saturday in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



George Maher, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim / Crumlin, Dublin

He will be missed by his family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Saturday morning, August 10th, from 10am followed by Prayer Sevice and Cremation at 11am.

Gerry Callaghan, Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon / Kilmactranny, Sligo

Gerry Callaghan, Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co Roscommon formerly Corrigeenboy, Ballyfarnon, Co Sligo August 7th 2019, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Paddy and Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Eileen; children, Claire, David and Paul; daughter-in-law Rose; his beloved grandchildren, Rory and Cara; sisters Maureen & Rosaleen; brothers, Padraic, Brendan and Christy; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, many friends and former colleagues in An Post. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

Philomena Gorman (née McCarron), Ballinderry, Four Mile House, Roscommon / Kinawley, Fermanagh

Formerly of Kinawley, Co Fermanagh. (Peacefully), in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Mattie, brother Benny, sister Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am at t Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House.. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, suddenly on the 3rd of August 2019. Funeral arrangements to follow. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.