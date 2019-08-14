Leitrim Jobs Round-Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

A Driver with a minimum of a B licence is required for school transport in the Ballinamore area.

Staff wanted for a carry out off-licence in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Care Assistants are required for Drumderrig Nursing Home, Abbeytown, Boyle.

Albert Marina require a Marine Mechanic. This is a full-time position and experience is essential.

A part-time taxi/bus driver is required to cover the local area.

Leitrim County Council invites applications for the position of Healthy Ireland County co-ordinator.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Instructor - Electrical Apprenticeship with the Education and Training Board (ETB).

