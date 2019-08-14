Leitrim Jobs Round-Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
A Driver with a minimum of a B licence is required for school transport in the Ballinamore area.
Staff wanted for a carry out off-licence in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Care Assistants are required for Drumderrig Nursing Home, Abbeytown, Boyle.
Albert Marina require a Marine Mechanic. This is a full-time position and experience is essential.
A part-time taxi/bus driver is required to cover the local area.
Leitrim County Council invites applications for the position of Healthy Ireland County co-ordinator.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Instructor - Electrical Apprenticeship with the Education and Training Board (ETB).
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on