Boyle DJ take on new morning radio show

DJ Frankie Beats (aka Frankie Shanley) from Boyle, Co. Roscommon who was the winner of Best Radio Show in the World last year is to be the new host of Eirewave's new morning show from October.



Eirewave is a Digital Radio Station that broadcasts around the Europe on DAB and around the world online with almost 350,000 listeners each month.

Frankie Beats has taken the Digtal Radio World by Storm since 2018 when he won the award for Number 1 Global Digital Radio Show 2018 for his Breaking Music Show.



He has presented the Weekday Afternoon Show on KISSFM Portugal since May last year with his breaking music show which has got support from Apple’s own Zane Lowe and RODE Microphones as well as artists from all over the world from Drake to Mac Demarco.



Frankie will continue to work between Ireland and Portugal for the two stations.

RODE Microphones have stepped up to show their support in Frankie and are supplying him with a state of the art studio for his Eirewave Radio and TV show.

Frankie plans to bring all that’s big in the Irish music scene with live interviews and performances from all around Ireland Monday-Friday from 7am-9am only on Eirewave & Eirewave TV.



Frankie (42) has been DJing for the last 25 years and is currently a daytime presenter on KISSFM Portugal.

For more on Frankie www.beats.ie or Eirewave www.eirewave.ie

