Fine Gael senator says delays to Fair Deal Scheme are "totally unacceptable"

Delays in providing individual funding for people under the Fair Deal nursing home support scheme are totally unacceptable, Senator Maura Hopkins has said.

She called for increased funding immediately for the scheme in order to reduce the increasing burden on families. Senator Hopkins stated that "families at present are being forced to privately fund nursing home care for their loves ones due to delays in the Fair Deal Scheme. Other families are keeping their older relatives in hospital, thereby contributing to overcrowding, because their nursing home places have not come available."

Senator Hopkins stated, “I am working with a number of individuals and their families who have received approval in principle for the Fair Deal scheme in recent months. However, they are yet to receive any funding under the scheme.”

“During this time, where an individual is already resident in a nursing home they are expected to meet this cost privately. This is placing a huge financial strain on families who can ill afford these costs and who urgently need their Fair Deal approval to be funded.”





Senator Hopkins concluded, “I have spoken directly to Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly T.D. in relation to these concerns. I am working closely with Minister Daly to make the case to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue T.D. in order to secure increased funding for the scheme.”