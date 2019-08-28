Temporary road closure for  R284 from its junction with the R285 in Keadew West to its junction with the L1008 in Castletenison, Co Roscommon

Roscommon County Council has issued a temporary road closure notice for the R284 from its junction with the R285 in Keadew West to its junction with the L1008 in Castletenison.

The closure is valid from 8am on Thursday, August 29 to 6pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Traffic will be diverted via L1008 and R285 and vice versa.

The closure is to facilitate essential road repairs and road overlays.