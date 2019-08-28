Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
A Tree Service Operator is required to work in domestic and utility cutting in the North West area.
A part-time cleaner is required for Carrigallen Vocational School.
A reliable childminder is required in the Cloone/Aughavas/Mohill area.
A restaurant/bar in the South Leitrim area requires waiter/waitress for evening and weekend work.
An established Sligo town based solicitors have a vacancy for a full-time legal secretary or legal executive.
Care Assistants are required for Drumderrig Nursing Home.
A fully qualified mechanic is required for a busy franchise dealership in Longford.
The Longford Leader have a vacancy for an advertising sales executive.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
