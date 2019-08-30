Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 31, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joseph (Joe) McTiernan, Oughteragh (and formerly Clenaghoo), Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife, Mary, daughters Christina and Martina, sisters Geraldine (Aughavas) and Miriam (Australia), brother John (Australia), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home on Saturday, 31st August, from 3.00pm to 5.30pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only.

Denis McGovern, Knockateemore, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Dromahair, Leitrim



McGovern; Knockateemore, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Dromahair, County Leitrim, 29th August 2019, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, Denis, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sons Wesley and Desmond, daughters Pauline and Melisa, daughter-in-law Tracey, sons-in-law Peter and Pat, grandchildren Sophie, Holly, Cara and Charlie, sisters Myra and Pamela, brother Brendan, brothers-in-law Desmond and Michael, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Denis is predeceased by his beloved wife Rita (nee Hickey), parents Thomas and Rose, brothers Austin, Paddy and John Joe, sisters Veronica, Frances, Etna, Kathleen and Agnes. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Sunday evening, 1st September, from 5 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. Removal on Monday morning, 2nd September, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Bartholomew's Church, Piltown, Kinsalebeg for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham), Leas Na Mara, Ballymoneen Rd., Knocknacarra, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Formerly of Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Galway Hospice in the presence of her loving husband Rory; sadly missed by her daughters Ruby May and Sophie, her parents John and Mary Cunningham, sister Pauline and her Partner Gerard Cox, brother Thomas and his partner Laura, nieces, nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law Michael and Veronica O'Shaughnessy ( Corrandulla), sister-in-law Laura, aunts, uncles, cousins, her work colleagues at Peter Mark Terryland, her wide circle of friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.15am, burial afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. House private, no flowers, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Blacklion, Cavan



The death has occurred of Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton and formerly of Edenmore, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by his son Declan. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, by his sons Austin, Mervyn and Raymond, his sisters Mary (USA) and Peggy (USA), his brother John (Edenmore), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice.

House private please.

Sarah McGovern (née O'Flynn), Carnmore, Oranmore, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

(Formerly Rockville, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon) (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family; dearly beloved wife of P.J. (Packie) and much loved mother of Lisa Fitzsimons, Niall, Emer O’Murchu and the recently deceased Sinéad Hynes. Sadly missed by her husband, son and daughters, sons-in-law Michael, Glen and Ronan and by Kerri and her adored grandchildren Luke, Alanna, Elise and Ella, sisters and brothers Molly, Pauline, Michael, Kathy, Josephine, Patrick, Liam, Martina and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 31st August at 10.30 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Roma Bruen-Manuel - (Dubai UAE and late of The Philippines)

August 8th 2019 (Suddenly) in Dubai; Roma. Cherished wife of Darren and mother of Iollan. She will be very sadly missed by her husband and son, her parents, brother and sisters, her mother-in-law Bernie (Ballinagare) father-in-law Fintan (Ballinagare) her sister-in-law Tara & her husband Noel (Mc Tiernan, Cootehall) her cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends in Ireland, Dubai and the Philippines. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballinagare. Burial will take place at a later stage in the Philippines.

May they all Rest in Peace.