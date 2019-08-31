Sunshine early on but expect more rain in Leitrim

Another bright and fresh day today, Sunday with good sunshine and showers, isolated to start but becoming more frequent in the afternoon.

Highs of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

If you are heading for the All-Ireland in Croke Park expect a bright and fresh day with good sunny spells and a few passing showers, mainly in the afternoon.

Highs of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate west to northwest breezes.