Boyle projects receive energy grants

Two Boyle projects are among 57 nationwide who have recently benefited from a total fund of €25m to deliver energy upgrades.

Lough Key Forest Park and Boyle GAA club are among those who were successful in their applications to the SEAI scheme.

The grant to Boyle GAA club is for upgrades that can include lighting, variable speed drive air compressor, monitoring and air handling units.



Lough Key Forest Park’s grant is for upgrades that can include lighting, solar PV panels, wall insulation, windows and doors.



A number of private houses in Co Roscommon were also successful in obtaining grants for energy upgrades.

According to Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton “These grants will support communities to drive projects which will deliver significant upgrades to groups of homes and businesses in their local area. Not only will these upgrades help us deliver on our climate commitments, but they will result in cleaner, healthier, warmer homes and businesses and cheaper energy bills.”

