UPDATE: Gardai investigating fatal collision in Roscommon this morning

A man in his 70s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Roscommon this morning, Tuesday, September 17.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision in which a car struck a wall at Ballyforan, Co Roscommon  at approximately 4.50am.
 
The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.

A post mortem is due to take place later today.

The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.
 