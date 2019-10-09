Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Leitrim County Council have a vacancy for part-time Retained Fire Fighters in the Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Manorhamilton and Mohill Fire Units.

AMC Fuels require a Driver/Sales Operator for the Leitrim/Roscommon area.

Due to continued expansion, Regan Structural Steel Ltd seek to recruit a Production Co-Ordinator.

The County Leitrim Job Club, run by Leitrim Development Company will be holding a Job Seeking Skills Programme in The Enterprise Center, Mohill from October 21 - November 8.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.