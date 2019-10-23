Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Tots Haven Creche, Dromod requires two full-time experienced child care workers to cover maternity leave.

Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, have positions available for staff nurse (required for night duty); care assistants and activity co-ordinator (part time).

The Shed Distillery invite expressions of interest to operate the Curious Cafe at the world-class new Leitrim Visitor Experience.

Cara Pharmacy have pharmacist vacancies in the following locations: Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo and Longford. There are also vacancies for a pharmacy technician (Drumshanbo) and OTC Assistant (Drumshanbo).

Gaelscoil Liatroma is currently recruiting a school caretaker.

Nurse on Call have work available for a huge variety of nursing work from HSE, DATHS and private hospitals to less acute environments such as care of the elderly, ID services and HSE Home Care.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.