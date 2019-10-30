Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in the region.

Drumderrig House Nursing Home have positions available in the following areas: Staff Nurse (required for night duty), Care Assistants (Fetac Level 5 with experience or currently working towards qualification) and Activity Co-ordinator (part-time).

Taylors Interiors of Boyle have vacancies for the following positions: Retailer Sales (full-time) and Freelance Curtain Fitter.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.