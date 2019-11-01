Tickets for Boyle Musical Society's production of Sister Act now on sale

With just four weeks to go until opening night, Boyle Musical Society is delighted to announce that tickets for its eagerly anticipated new show, ‘Sister Act’, are now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased from the Booking Office which is located once again at the Únabhán Craft Shop in the grounds of King House. The office will be open from 10am to 4pm every day, excluding Sundays.

Please note that tickets will be available for all performances but there is no pre-booking of allocated seats for Wednesday’s show.

A detailed seating plan will soon be available on www.boylemusicalsociety.com.

Tickets can also be booked by telephone on 071 9663033. This line will be open during booking office hours only, every day excluding Sundays, until November 23rd. We accept credit card bookings.

Tickets will also be available at the door of the Hall, each night.

‘Sister Act’ will be staged in St. Joseph’s Hall, Boyle from Wednesday, November 20th to Saturday November 23rd and the performances will be at 8pm nightly. Tickets are priced at €18, with a special opening night concession of €15. €12 tickets will be available for children, students and senior citizens, for Wednesday and Thursday night’s performances.

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater and songs like 'Raise Your Voice', 'Take Me To Heaven', 'Sunday Morning Fever' and 'Do The Sacred Mass', you can expect some serious hand clapping, uplifting, foot stomping, God fearing, Gospel and Soul!

‘Sister Act’ will be Boyle Musical Society’s 36th annual show and the local cast features 42 new and familiar faces. They have been rehearsing since early September and together with the production team and committee, they are confident that this show will be a spectacular and memorable musical treat for all the family, when it hits the stage in a few weeks time!

For more information please go to www.boylemusicalsociety.com or follow us on Facebook.