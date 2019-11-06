Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo County Council's and the Regional Steering Committee, invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Programme Manager.

A capable, articulate person is required to assist in running of business market in Carrick-on-Shannon area.

Praxis Care have a vacancy with Intellectual Disability Services for a Support Worker.

Drumderrig House have positions available for Staff Nurse (required for night duty), Care Assistants (FETAC Level 5 with experience or working towards qualification) and Activity Co-Ordinator.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.