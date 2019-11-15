Roscommon Circuit Court could be moved to Carrick-on-Shannon court next year if refurbishment plans do not proceed on schedule.



The Courts Service acquired the historic Roscommon courthouse in 2018, which was formerly under owned by Roscommon County Council. They intend to refurbish the courthouse and to use the space previously occupied by the council to provide additional facilities for users of the court.



It had been estimated that €350,000 would have to be put aside for electrical works. Last week Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan in Dáil Eireann said “I understand mechanical and engineering experts indicated the cost of the electrical works alone would be at least €450,000. In addition, following the recent collapse of a ceiling in a jury room on the ground floor of the courthouse, investigations were carried out on the condition of the roof and it appears it too needs considerable work. In total, it appears it would be likely to cost at least €1 million to repair the roof and to carry out electrical works at the courthouse.”



The OPW hope to complete some small remedial works in order to keep the courthouse open until March 2020. However the minister said “If necessary, there is a contingency measure in place to facilitate sittings of the Circuit Court in Carrick-on-Shannon and sittings of the District Court in Castlerea as an interim measure.”

Also read: Video: Leitrim boy will perform on this year's The Late Late Toy Show