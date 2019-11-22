Feighan welcomes €132,000 Leader funding for Keadue Hall refurbishment

Senator Frank Feighan has warmly welcomed an allocation of €132,000 in Leader funding for the refurbishment of St. Ronan's Hall in Keadue, Co Roscommon.

“I am delighted to confirm this funding which will go towards phase one refurbishment works involving works to the roof, windows and doors, and toilets.

“This funding, approved by my colleague Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, is very welcome news for Keadue.

“I want to commend everyone involved in this important development for the village and surrounding areas.

“LEADER funding represents an enormous opportunity for rural businesses and communities that are in need of investment and I want to see the programme continuing to grow and make a difference for Rural Ireland over the coming years.”